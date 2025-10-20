Fertilizer Catalyst Market Set to Reach $4.18 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fertilizer Catalyst Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Fertilizer Catalyst Market Through 2025?

Recently, the fertilizer catalyst market has experienced robust growth and is projected to increase from $3.03 billion in 2024 to $3.19 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The significant expansion in the past years is a result of the demand for improved crop yields, effectiveness of fertilizers, environmental rules, sustainable farming methods, and preservation of soil fertility.

Strong expansion is anticipated in the fertilizer catalyst market in the coming years, with predictions suggesting it will reach a value of $4.18 billion in 2029, thanks to an annual compound growth rate of 7.0%. Factors driving growth through the forecast period include strategies for adapting to climate change, the use of sustainable and eco-friendly catalysts, regulatory compliance, crop-specific catalysts, and the rise of precision agriculture. Key trends to watch for during the forecast period are nano and micronutrient catalysts, improved nutrient release, the application of data in nutrient management, bespoke catalyst blend development, and technological assimilation.

Download a free sample of the fertilizer catalyst market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6959&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Fertilizer Catalyst Market?

The rise in fertilizer production is predicted to drive the expansion of the fertilizer catalyst market in the future. Fertilizers are chemical compounds used to enhance crop yield. Fertilizer catalysts, utilized by the fertilizer production sector, enable the creation of more fertilizer at a reduced price. For example, the US-based non-profit organization, the International Fertilizer Development Center, reported in June 2024 that urea output in Nigeria escalated from 3,458,740 MT in 2022 to 3,655,860 MT in 2023, exhibiting a 6% increase in comparison to the year before. Hence, the escalating production of fertilizers is forecasted to stimulate the advancement of the fertilizer catalyst market in the years to come.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Fertilizer Catalyst Market?

Major players in the Fertilizer Catalyst include:

• Süd-Chemie India Pvt. Ltd.

• thyssenkrupp AG

• BASF SE

• LKAB Minerals AB

• Albemarle Corporation

• Unicat Catalyst Technologies Inc.

• Clariant AG

• Johnson Matthey plc

• Haldor Topsoe Inc.

• Quality Magnetite LLC

What Are The Top Trends In The Fertilizer Catalyst Industry?

Product innovation is emerging as a significant trend in the fertilizer catalyst industry. Major players in this market are putting an emphasis on product innovation to solidify their market standing. For example, in March 2024, Clariant, a chemical company from Switzerland, introduced a superior fertilizer catalyst called CLARITY Prime. This product, developed by Clariant, boosts the creation of nitrogen-based fertilizers, with a particular emphasis on urea and ammonium nitrate. This pioneering product aims to enhance the effectiveness of fertilizer manufacturing processes by increasing the output and reducing emissions, which in turn aids in sustainable farming practices. CLARITY Prime helps improve the nutrient content in the earth, fostering plant growth and escalating agricultural productivity, all while supporting contemporary sustainability targets in the fertilizer sector.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Fertilizer Catalyst Market

The fertilizer catalystmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Iron-Based, Vanadium Based, Platinum-Based, Rhodium Based, Nickel Based, Palladium Based, Ruthenium Based, Zinc Based, Cobalt Based, Molybdenum Based

2) By Process: Haber-Bosch Process, Contact Process, Nitric Acid Production, Potassium Fertilizer Production, Urea Production

3) By Application: Nitrogenous Fertilizers, Phosphatic Fertilizers, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Iron-Based: Iron Oxide Catalysts, Supported Iron Catalysts

2) By Vanadium-Based: Vanadium Pentoxide Catalysts, Supported Vanadium Catalysts

3) By Platinum-Based: Homogeneous Platinum Catalysts, Heterogeneous Platinum Catalysts

4) By Rhodium-Based: Rhodium Catalysts For Ammonia Synthesis, Rhodium Catalysts For Other Applications

5) By Nickel-Based: Nickel Raney Catalysts, Supported Nickel Catalysts

6) By Palladium-Based: Palladium On Carbon Catalysts, Palladium Membrane Catalysts

7) By Ruthenium-Based: Ruthenium On Carbon Catalysts, Ruthenium Complex Catalysts

8) By Zinc-Based: Zinc Oxide Catalysts, Supported Zinc Catalysts

9) By Cobalt-Based: Cobalt Catalysts For Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis, Cobalt-Based Hydrogenation Catalysts

10) By Molybdenum-Based: Molybdenum Disulfide Catalysts, Supported Molybdenum Catalysts

View the full fertilizer catalyst market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertilizer-catalyst-global-market-report

Global Fertilizer Catalyst Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the fertilizer catalyst market and is projected to remain the fastest-growing region in the future forecast. The market report on the fertilizer catalyst encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fertilizer Catalyst Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report

Ethylene Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-global-market-report

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.