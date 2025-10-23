General Data Protection Regulation Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s General Data Protection Regulation Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The General Data Protection Regulation Services Market Size And Growth?

The market size for general data protection regulation services has seen rapid expansion over the past few years. It's projected to increase from $2.39 billion in 2024 to $2.89 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The historical growth surge is mainly due to worries about data privacy and security infringements, globalization and cross-border data transfer, heightened digital transformation in business operations, acknowledgment of the necessity for standardized data protection laws, and attention driven by high-profile data violations and incidents.

In the coming years, we can anticipate an exponential expansion in the general data protection regulation services market, with its size escalating to $7.05 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. Factors steering growth during the projected period include rapidly changing regulatory environments and implementation measures, ongoing expansion of data-driven technologies, heightened awareness and focus on private individual rights, a surge in adoption of cloud computing and data analytics, and an upswing in mobile phone usage. Key trends to look forward to during the forecast period encompass advancements in encryption and data safeguarding technologies, incorporation of privacy by design philosophies in software engineering, the onset of conducting data protection impact assessments as a norm, broadening the scope of GDPR compliance services to include emerging technologies, and an increase in demand for independent GDPR compliance audits and certifications.

Download a free sample of the general data protection regulation services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7472&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For General Data Protection Regulation Services Market?

The rise in cyberattacks is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the general data protection regulation services market in the future. Cyberattacks are unauthorized attempts to infiltrate a computer, computing system, or computer network with the intention of inflicting harm. Cyber attackers could use sensitive information to breach a person's or company's financial accounts, among other potential harmful activities. General data protection regulation services (GDPR) provide a solid defense against unauthorized access, theft, or exposure of sensitive data. For example, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, an Australian cybersecurity organization, reported in February 2023 that in 2022 they received 76,000 cybercrime reports, marking a 13% increase from the previous year.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The General Data Protection Regulation Services Market?

Major players in the General Data Protection Regulation Services include:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Veritas Technologies LLC

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation.

• Micro Focus International plc

• Absolute Software Corporation

• Capgemini SE

• Informatica Inc.

• Iron Mountain Incorporated

• Mimecast Services Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The General Data Protection Regulation Services Market In The Future?

The rise in the move towards fresh and cutting-edge technology is a notable trend in the general data protection regulation services industry. Primarily, companies in this market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative tech solutions to solidify their standing. For example, in July 2022, the cybersecurity solutions company GhangorCloud, based in the US, introduced a groundbreaking platform named CAPE, short for Compliance and Privacy Enforcement. Providing a unique union of compliance and data privacy, CAPE uses smart automation powered by AI for a low-cost implementation that upholds consumer data privacy rules. This includes an eDiscovery engine that works autonomously to detect and organize content, which in turn cultivates privacy enforcement policies without the need for human interaction. CAPE offers real-time automation for a range of tasks including data discovery, compliance and privacy enforcement, effectively managing the difficulties posed by current data compliance and privacy systems, ensuring operations are both speedy and precise.

How Is The General Data Protection Regulation Services Market Segmented?

The general data protection regulation servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type of Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

2) By Offering: Data Management, Data Discovery And Mapping, Data Governance, API Management

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

4) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By On-Premise: In-House GDPR Compliance Solutions, On-premise Data Management Tools

2) By Cloud: Cloud-Based GDPR Compliance Solutions, SaaS GDPR Tools, Managed Cloud Services For GDPR

View the full general data protection regulation services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-data-protection-regulation-services-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The General Data Protection Regulation Services Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for General Data Protection Regulation services and is projected to be the region with the most significant growth in the future. The report includes an analysis of several regions, namely North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global General Data Protection Regulation Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-detection-equipment-global-market-report

Testing Inspection And Certification Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/testing-inspection-and-certification-global-market-report

Cannabis Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabis-testing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.