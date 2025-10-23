Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Fraud Detection and Prevention Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Be By 2025?

The market size of fraud detection and prevention has seen a quick expansion in the recent past. In 2024, it stood at $50.72 billion and is projected to surge to $60.75 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The notable growth during this period is due to factors such as the surge in digital financial transactions, an increase in online banking and e-commerce, advanced fraudulent tactics, regulatory compliance necessities, and the proliferation of mobile and online payment systems.

Expectations are high for the fraud detection and prevention market, as it is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. By 2029, the market is anticipated to reach a value of $127.47 billion, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. Multiple factors are contributing to this development within the forecast period. These include the increasing need to safeguard SMEs from fraudulent activities, enhancement of operational efficiency, and better customer experience. Other contributors are the need for organizations to efficiently manage massive amounts of identities, the rising use of advanced analytics techniques, and the expansion of real-time monitoring capabilities. The forecast period will also see trends such as the integration of artificial intelligence in fraud detection, the advent of blockchain technology for secure transactions, collaborations among stakeholders in the industry for information sharing, the integration of cybersecurity and fraud prevention solutions, and the constant evolution of fraud techniques necessitating dynamic solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Landscape?

The surge in cyberattacks and scams is fuelling the expansion of the fraud detection and prevention market. The assessment by the International Criminal Police Organization concerning the effect of COVID-19 on cybercrime revealed a significant shift in targets from individual users and small firms to large enterprises. For instance, a report released by AAG, a UK IT services firm, in October 2023 recorded a 125% hike in global cyberattacks. Furthermore, in 2022, the danger posed by these attacks to individuals and entities escalated. As a result, the escalation in cyberattacks and fraud instances is propelling the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market?

Major players in the Fraud Detection and Prevention include:

• IBM Corporation

• Fair Isaac Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAS Institute Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• DXC Technology Company

• SAP SE

• ACI Worldwide Inc.

• Fiserv Inc.

• ThreatMetrix company

What Are The Future Trends Of The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market?

The surge in technological innovation is an emerging trend that has gained significant traction in the market for fraud detection and prevention. This involves the acquisition of knowledge that furthers the comprehension of technology. For example, in October 2022, a collaboration between DG Financial Technology Inc. (DGFT), a Japan-based service company, and Scudetto Corporation, an online fraud prevention specialist, led to the launch of Sift Digital Trust & Safety Suite (Sift); a fraud detection tool developed using artificial intelligence. Sift harnesses the power of AI to detect and prevent fraud across e-commerce and online platforms, including issues like credit card fraud and account takeovers, thereby minimizing losses linked to chargebacks and similar fraudulent acts by enhancing fraud prevention procedures and boosting revenue.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

The fraud detection and preventionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fraud Type: Check Fraud, Identity Fraud, Internet Or Online Fraud, Investment Fraud, Payment Frauds, Insurance Fraud, Other Fraud Types

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

3) By Solution: Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Reporting, Visualization, Other Solutions

4) By Application: Insurance claims, Money laundering, Electronic Payment

5) By End User: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Check Fraud: Forged Checks, Counterfeit Checks, Altered Checks

2) By Identity Fraud: Identity Theft, Synthetic Identity Fraud, Account Takeover

3) By Internet Or Online Fraud: Phishing Scams, Online Auction Fraud, E-commerce Fraud

4) By Investment Fraud: Ponzi Schemes, Securities Fraud, Affinity Fraud

5) By Payment Frauds: Credit Card Fraud, Mobile Payment Fraud, ACH Fraud

6) By Insurance Fraud: Health Insurance Fraud, Auto Insurance Fraud, Property Insurance Fraud

7) By Other Fraud Types: Tax Fraud, Charity Fraud, Employment Fraud

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the fraud detection and prevention market. The market in Asia-Pacific, though, is projected to grow at the quickest pace during the forecast period. The report provides coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

