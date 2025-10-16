Smart Technology Powers a Greener Future — BESTMOW Boston Robot Lawn Care Center Grand Opening

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 5, 2025, Boston welcomed a major milestone in the field of smart and sustainable technology — the grand opening of the BESTMOW 4S Center. As the world’s first company to offer fully automated robot lawn mowing services through a Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, the establishment of BESTMOW’s Boston location marks a breakthrough in the integration of smart home innovation with eco-friendly practices. It also injects new momentum into the region’s efforts toward sustainable community development.The grand opening event was graced by the presence of several government officials from both the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston, who praised BESTMOW’s innovative concept and its potential contributions to the local economy and environment. Among the honored guests were Hung Goon, Director of Investigations at the Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents and Board Member of the Chinatown Trust Fund Committee, and Alda Witherspoon, former Director of Public & Private Partnerships for the City of Boston.The ceremony began with a warm indoor reception at BESTMOW's headquarters, where CEO Yulai Weng welcomed the attendees and presented the company’s vision and key product: an energy-saving, smart navigation-enabled lawn mowing robot capable of autonomous operation and obstacle avoidance. Guests had the opportunity to witness the robot in action and explore its features through a live demonstration. Qi-Cheng Chen, Director of the Boston 4S Center, accompanied the guests on a tour and introduced the site’s service offerings, including a limited-time free robot lawn care trial and a convenient same-day service plan for the Greater Boston area. The atmosphere was energetic and infused with a strong sense of technological innovation.The event continued outdoors with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony. As the ceremonial ribbon dropped, a fleet of robot mowers began moving swiftly and quietly across the lawn, performing a live demonstration that impressed the crowd and was met with rounds of applause. This symbolic moment officially marked the beginning of Boston’s “smart mowing era” with BESTMOW leading the way. Following the ceremony, guests and staff gathered for a group photo in front of the company building to commemorate this significant milestone.Back indoors, CEO Yulai Weng and Director Qi-Cheng Chen further elaborated on BESTMOW’s mission to use robotic technology to enhance the efficiency and scientific precision of lawn care while reducing overall maintenance costs. The smart mowers are capable of operating around the clock with virtually no noise, offering customers a solution that saves time, effort, and money while also reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Weng noted that the company plans to continue expanding its services to more communities, further promoting intelligent, eco-conscious lawn care solutions.The event concluded on a festive note with a lucky draw and a food reception, where attendees enjoyed gourmet refreshments and engaged in lively conversations about the promising future of smart and green technology.As the first company in Boston to offer robotic lawn mowing services, BESTMOW positions itself not only as a leader in technological innovation but also as a community-driven enterprise with a mission rooted in environmental responsibility. With its commitment to “smart technology, green living, and community service,” BESTMOW aims to continue contributing to the creation of a more livable and sustainable urban environment.Limited-Time Fall PromotionTo celebrate its grand opening, BESTMOW is offering a seasonal promotion with multiple discounts and service options. Customers can enter the coupon code “BARTV25” on the BESTMOW website to receive an additional $25 off. The company is currently offering a 15-day free trial of its robot mower, allowing homeowners to experience the convenience and effectiveness of the service firsthand. The monthly plan is available at just $79.99, while the first-month special rate is only $1.99, making it easy for new users to bring a robot home for a trial run.For those seeking longer-term value, BESTMOW offers an 8-month prepaid package for $511, equivalent to just $63 per month, and a 24-month prepaid package for $939, or $39 per month. All plans include free same-day maintenance services at the Woburn 4S Center and complimentary winter storage, with customers responsible for drop-off and pick-up.Getting started is simple. Customers can visit www.bestmow.com/boston , enter the discount code BARTV25, and complete their reservation online. Once confirmed, the robot can be picked up at BESTMOW’s Woburn location at 7 Wheeling Ave, Suite 2A, Woburn, MA 01801. The service center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For inquiries, customers can call 617-763-5536.With its unique blend of innovation, environmental focus, and community-centered service, BESTMOW is poised to redefine lawn care for a smarter, greener Boston.

