Renowned Violinist Siqing Lu to Make Boston Debut at Harvard on November 14

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed violinist Siqing Lu will present his highly anticipated Boston debut recital, titled Strings of Splendor: Siqing Lu Harvard Recital, on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. The performance will be held at Paine Concert Hall, located in the Fanny Peabody Mason Music Building at Harvard University. The event is presented by Boston International Media Consulting, with accomplished pianist Derek Wang as accompanist.This one-night-only recital will showcase a powerful program that spans cultures and musical eras, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience Lu's masterful interpretations in an intimate concert setting.Concert ProgramSonatina in G Major for Violin and Piano, Op. 100 – Antonín DvořákSonata in A Major for Violin and Piano, M.8 – César Franck(Intermission – 15 minutes)The Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto (excerpt) – He Zhanhao, Chen GangSunshine on Tashkurgan – Chen GangSonata in A Major – Niccolò PaganiniSalut d'Amour – Edward ElgarPolonaise Brillante No. 2 in A Major, Op. 21 – Henryk WieniawskiTicket InformationEarly Bird General Admission: $89.99Early Bird VIP Admission: $159.99(Includes early entry, signed poster, backstage interaction, and a surprise gift)Group purchase inquiries (5 or more tickets): bartv@hellousa.infoTickets available via Eventbrite:Please Note:Seating is by section and first-come, first-served.Children under 6 will not be admitted.No food or drink is allowed in the venue.About Siqing LuSiqing Lu is one of the most celebrated Chinese violinists of his generation. Born in Qingdao, China, he began studying violin at age four and was admitted to the Central Conservatory of Music at eight, becoming its youngest student ever. He was later selected by Yehudi Menuhin to study at the Yehudi Menuhin School in the UK, and continued his training at The Juilliard School under Dorothy DeLay and Hyo Kang.Lu gained global recognition after becoming the first Asian violinist to win the Gold Medal at the Paganini International Violin Competition. He has since performed in over 40 countries, appearing at top-tier venues such as the Musikverein in Vienna, Lincoln Center in New York, the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, Suntory Hall in Tokyo, and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing.Lu has collaborated with major orchestras including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and Hong Kong Philharmonic. He has worked with prominent conductors such as Lorin Maazel, Valery Gergiev, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Yu Long, and Tan Dun.In addition to performing, Lu has served as the artistic director of China’s May Festival at the National Centre for the Performing Arts and founded the Shenzhen Futian International String Festival. He has also served as a jury member for major competitions such as the Menuhin and Shanghai Isaac Stern violin competitions.Lu's discography includes releases with Philips, Naxos, BIS, and Marco Polo. His recordings of The Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto have sold millions of copies, and his rendition of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on rare Italian violins has been praised for both artistry and audio quality.About Derek WangDerek Wang is a pianist recognized for his versatility and charisma across solo performance, chamber collaboration, and musical storytelling. He gained international attention for his interpretations of Liszt, earning top honors at the 2022 Utrecht Liszt International Piano Competition and the 2021 New York Liszt Competition.His performances have been praised for “enviable polish” (Wall Street Journal) and “gourmet-level musical appetite” (La Repubblica). Wang is known for blending technical brilliance with artistic depth, making him a sought-after collaborator on international stages.Event DetailsDate: Friday, November 14, 2025Time: 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (15-minute intermission)Venue: Paine Concert Hall, 2nd FloorFanny Peabody Mason Music Building3 Oxford Street, Cambridge, MA 02138Presented by: Boston International Media ConsultingFor sponsorship opportunities and media inquiries, please contact: bartv@hellousa.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.