Renowned Violinist Siqing Lu to Make Boston Debut at Harvard on November 14
This one-night-only recital will showcase a powerful program that spans cultures and musical eras, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience Lu's masterful interpretations in an intimate concert setting.
Concert Program
Sonatina in G Major for Violin and Piano, Op. 100 – Antonín Dvořák
Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano, M.8 – César Franck
(Intermission – 15 minutes)
The Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto (excerpt) – He Zhanhao, Chen Gang
Sunshine on Tashkurgan – Chen Gang
Sonata in A Major – Niccolò Paganini
Salut d'Amour – Edward Elgar
Polonaise Brillante No. 2 in A Major, Op. 21 – Henryk Wieniawski
Ticket Information
Early Bird General Admission: $89.99
Early Bird VIP Admission: $159.99
(Includes early entry, signed poster, backstage interaction, and a surprise gift)
Group purchase inquiries (5 or more tickets): bartv@hellousa.info
Tickets available via Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/siqing-lu-strings-of-splendor-at-harvard-tickets-1435959707139?aff=oddtdtcreator
Please Note:
Seating is by section and first-come, first-served.
Children under 6 will not be admitted.
No food or drink is allowed in the venue.
About Siqing Lu
Siqing Lu is one of the most celebrated Chinese violinists of his generation. Born in Qingdao, China, he began studying violin at age four and was admitted to the Central Conservatory of Music at eight, becoming its youngest student ever. He was later selected by Yehudi Menuhin to study at the Yehudi Menuhin School in the UK, and continued his training at The Juilliard School under Dorothy DeLay and Hyo Kang.
Lu gained global recognition after becoming the first Asian violinist to win the Gold Medal at the Paganini International Violin Competition. He has since performed in over 40 countries, appearing at top-tier venues such as the Musikverein in Vienna, Lincoln Center in New York, the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, Suntory Hall in Tokyo, and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing.
Lu has collaborated with major orchestras including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and Hong Kong Philharmonic. He has worked with prominent conductors such as Lorin Maazel, Valery Gergiev, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Yu Long, and Tan Dun.
In addition to performing, Lu has served as the artistic director of China’s May Festival at the National Centre for the Performing Arts and founded the Shenzhen Futian International String Festival. He has also served as a jury member for major competitions such as the Menuhin and Shanghai Isaac Stern violin competitions.
Lu's discography includes releases with Philips, Naxos, BIS, and Marco Polo. His recordings of The Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto have sold millions of copies, and his rendition of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on rare Italian violins has been praised for both artistry and audio quality.
About Derek Wang
Derek Wang is a pianist recognized for his versatility and charisma across solo performance, chamber collaboration, and musical storytelling. He gained international attention for his interpretations of Liszt, earning top honors at the 2022 Utrecht Liszt International Piano Competition and the 2021 New York Liszt Competition.
His performances have been praised for “enviable polish” (Wall Street Journal) and “gourmet-level musical appetite” (La Repubblica). Wang is known for blending technical brilliance with artistic depth, making him a sought-after collaborator on international stages.
Event Details
Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
Time: 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (15-minute intermission)
Venue: Paine Concert Hall, 2nd Floor
Fanny Peabody Mason Music Building
3 Oxford Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Presented by: Boston International Media Consulting
For sponsorship opportunities and media inquiries, please contact: bartv@hellousa.info
