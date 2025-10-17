Kate Downing Named 2025 Recipient of the Jack Kain General Management Executive Program Scholarship

The Jack Kain General Management Executive Program Scholarship

Continuing Jack Kain’s Legacy of Integrity, Leadership, and Lifelong Learning

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCM Associates is thrilled to announce Kate Downing, Chief Operating Officer at Williams Auto Group in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the 2025 recipient of the Jack Kain General Management Executive Program (GMEP) Scholarship. This annual honor celebrates the life and legacy of Jack Kain, a true icon in the automotive industry whose lifelong dedication to leadership, education, and community service continues to inspire generations of dealers and professionals.

About the Jack Kain Scholarship

The Jack Kain GMEP Scholarship was established to commemorate Jack Kain’s enduring impact on the automotive community and his unwavering belief in the power of education. Each year, the scholarship provides one deserving automotive professional with the opportunity to attend NCM’s prestigious General Management Executive Program, a cornerstone course designed to equip future dealership leaders with the skills and strategic insight to drive success.

Honoring a Legacy of Leadership

Jack Kain, a Ford dealer since 1959, built his business and reputation on integrity, family values, and a deep commitment to giving back. A cornerstone of Central Kentucky, Jack’s influence extended far beyond his dealership. Through decades of service, he created employment opportunities, supported local charities, and championed causes including education, pediatric cancer research, and National Guard troop support. His legacy of compassion, mentorship, and leadership continues to shape the industry today. Watch David and Steven Kain reflect on Jack’s legacy and the scholarship’s impact.

Celebrating This Year’s Winner

This year’s recipient, Kate Downing, embodies the very principles that defined Jack Kain’s life and work. Her dedication to growth, her commitment to her team, and her passion for the business shone brightly throughout the selection process. When Kate joined what she believed was a “final interview” with David and Steven Kain, she was unaware she had already been chosen as the winner — a surprise moment now shared in NCM’s announcement video. Watch the moment Kate learns she’s the 2025 Jack Kain winner.

Reflecting on this opportunity, Kate shared:

“This scholarship would empower me to deepen my knowledge, capabilities, and usefulness across all dealership departments. This is knowledge I can immediately apply.”

“Kate’s energy and genuine passion for leadership reminded us so much of our father,” said David Kain. “She represents everything he stood for — hard work, heart, and the drive to lift others up along the way. We know he’d be proud to see her continue his legacy of excellence.”

Carrying the Legacy Forward

Through the Jack Kain Scholarship, NCM Associates and the Kain family ensure Jack’s passion for education and professional development continues to empower the next generation of dealership leaders. Recipients of this scholarship carry forward a legacy defined by mentorship, service, and a lifelong commitment to growth — the very values that made Jack Kain a legend in the automotive community.

The scholarship provides full tuition to NCM Institute’s General Management Executive Program (GMEP) — a comprehensive, year-long education program designed to prepare current and future dealers and managers for long-term success in the automotive industry. More than just a dealer academy, GMEP offers a deep dive into every dealership department — from financial management to digital marketing and fixed operations — helping participants master key performance metrics, identify operational challenges, and lead high-performing teams.

Spanning six sessions over 11 months, GMEP’s small class sizes ensure personalized attention and exclusive access to NCM’s expert instructors and industry-leading insights. The program provides participants with the skills, accountability, and ongoing support needed to become confident, results-driven leaders equipped for the dynamic automotive landscape. To learn more about NCM's General Management Executive Program, click here.

