NCM Associates and Blue Flag partner to expand CORE and ECHO performance platforms across APAC

Collaboration pairs NCM’s proven benchmarking and reporting with Blue Flag’s on-the-ground expertise to deliver OEM network visibility and dealer-level insights

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCM Associates today announced a partnership with Blue Flag to expand access to CORE and ECHO across the Asia-Pacific region. The partnership extends the proven value of NCM’s performance platforms to a broader set of automotive OEMs and dealerships. NCM has supported the Australian automotive market since 2008. The expansion comes as APAC accelerates toward digitization and performance-driven strategies, increasing demand for solutions that improve operational efficiency and provide actionable insights for profitability.

Under the agreement, Blue Flag will serve as NCM’s strategic channel partner in APAC, representing the platforms, engaging customers, and delivering localized support so OEMs and dealerships have seamless access to NCM solutions and best-in-class service. Blue Flag’s regional relationships and reputation for customer care make the partnership an ideal fit, bridging global capability with local relevance.

What the partnership delivers

• Enterprise-level visibility for OEMs (CORE): An interactive, highly customizable performance platform that provides actionable insights and network-level visibility, helping OEMs monitor performance, track trends, and make data-driven decisions.

• Scalable option for emerging brands (CORE Lite): Network-level reporting and essential KPIs designed for earlier-stage or smaller networks, with streamlined onboarding to establish consistent performance tracking.

• Dealer-level insights (ECHO): Practical benchmarks and guidance that improve profitability and operational efficiency at the store and group level.

• Scenario testing (Simulator Tool): Models operational changes, such as labor rates or service throughput, and shows estimated bottom-line impact.

“This partnership is a win-win. By combining NCM’s proven platforms with Blue Flag’s exceptional support and deep understanding of the APAC market, we can empower OEMs and dealership groups alike to gain deeper insights, strengthen performance across their networks, and drive sustainable growth,” said Stacey Stewart, Vice President, Enterprise Accounts, NCM Associates.

“We’re proud to be partnering with the team at NCM to bring the CORE platform to Australia. It’s already delivered outstanding results in North America, and we see real potential to replicate that success here with local OEMs and their dealer networks.” “We’ve introduced CORE to a number of brands and dealer groups already, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. What makes this partnership so powerful is the combination of NCM’s global expertise and Blue Flag’s deep local knowledge. We understand the operational realities dealers face every day, and CORE gives them the tools to drive measurable improvements in performance and profitability,” said Andrew Ryan, Managing Director, Blue Flag.

Who benefits

The partnership serves dealership groups, OEM networks, and retail automotive businesses across APAC that want to enhance performance through data-driven decision-making and best practices.

About NCM Associates

NCM Associates is a trusted leader in 20 Groups, consulting, coaching, training, and data reporting for the automotive industry and many other industries. With over 75 years of experience, NCM helps dealers achieve peak performance through peer collaboration, expert guidance, and proven best practices.

About Blue Flag

Blue Flag is a Melbourne based automotive performance company helping OEMs and dealer groups translate data-driven insights into measurable operational impact across Australia.

