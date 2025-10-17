Submit Release
A.D.A.M. Music Projects Unleashes Eerie New Single 'They Are Here' – A Nod to Alien-Invasion Video Games

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.D.A.M. Music Projects—riding high on the success of their recent hit "Punch Out," which peaked at #33 on the Billboard charts and #38 on the Mediabase Active Rock charts—is thrilled to announce the release of their gripping new single "They Are Here," featuring the haunting vocals of Lacy Saunders. Written by Adam DeGraide and Dameon Aranda, the track is arranged and produced by DeGraide, with mastering by industry veteran Brad Blackwood at Euphonic Masters. Dropping today on October 17, 2025, the single captures the thrill and terror of extraterrestrial encounters, drawing direct inspiration from iconic video games like Half-Life, Destroy All Humans!, and XCOM that weave aliens into their narratives. "They Are Here" plunges listeners into a world of shadowy skies, whispering winds, and unrelenting dread, blending pulsating rhythms with Saunders' spine-chilling delivery.

The lyrics evoke the paranoia of an invasion:
In the midnight sky
Shadows start to sway
A flicker in the dark
They’re coming our way... building to a chilling chorus:
They are here
Oh they are here
Floating in the silence
Feeding off our fear
They are here I can’t escape the vibe
Caught in their gaze nowhere left to hide
I’m not too sure if they're there
But sure as hell
They are here
The song escalates with flashing lights, paralyzed doubt, and a twist in the bridge—"We are here... And you’re never going home"—culminating in a soaring solo and final affirmation of inescapable presence. It's a sonic tribute to gamers' fascination with otherworldly foes, perfect for fans of sci-fi rock anthems. Complementing the audio release, an official music video drops simultaneously on YouTube, visualizing the alien apocalypse through glitchy visuals, neon-lit abductions, and retro gaming aesthetics. Directed with high-energy flair, it amplifies the track's immersive vibe.

Adam DeGraide, founder of A.D.A.M. Music Projects, shares: "Video games have always been a playground for alien stories that blur reality and fiction. 'They Are Here' channels that energy— the uncertainty, the fear, the adrenaline. With Lacy's powerful voice and Dameon's sharp lyrics, we created something that feels like stepping into a boss level you can't pause."
Stream "They Are Here" on all major platforms starting October 17. Watch the music video on YouTube.

In addition to the single release, A.D.A.M. Music Projects is proud to announce two high-energy benefit concerts in November, giving fans a live taste of their electrifying sound while supporting vital community causes. On November 14, 2025, doors open at 6pm for Q92.9 Presents Rock Out With Your Cans Out – A Benefit Concert for Ozarks Food Harvest at The Regency Live in Springfield, MO, where attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to combat hunger in the region. The following night, November 15, 2025, doors open at 6pm for 92.7 WQLZ The Rock Station presents Food Drive Concert benefiting The Salvation Army at Weeble's Bar & Grill in Springfield, IL, featuring another night of rock solidarity with canned goods and donations fueling support for local families in need. These events underscore A.D.A.M. Music Projects' commitment to music with purpose—tickets and donation details available via the venues' websites.

For interviews, assets, or more info, contact A.D.A.M. Music Projects at admin@astonishentertainment.com.

Krystle DeGraide
Astonish Entertainment
+1 407-967-1247
They Are Here Music Video

