A.D.A.M. Music Project Unleashes Hard-Hitting New Single 'Fame' Today – Music Video Already Racking Up Views

Explosive follow-up to breakout hit “Punch Out” explores the dark price of celebrity

‘Fame’ is the most honest song we’ve ever written,” — Adam DeGraide

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.D.A.M. Music Project storms into the new year with the worldwide release of their blistering new single “Fame,” available today on all major streaming platforms.The high-octane hard rock anthem dissects the intoxicating and often destructive pursuit of celebrity, asking the timeless question: how far would you go to be seen? Frontman Adam DeGraide delivers raw, soaring vocals over crushing riffs and a relentless rhythm section that makes “Fame” an instant arena-ready staple.The official music video, directed by award-winning filmmaker Austin Herring with Snow Story Productions, premiered last night (December 4, 2025) at 9:00 PM EST on the band’s official YouTube channel . The cinematic clip follows four vastly different characters — a desperate rock musician, a desperate model, a washed-up politician, and a social-media-obsessed gamer — as their hunger for fame drives them to increasingly extreme and tragic lengths. “‘Fame’ is the most honest song we’ve ever written,” says DeGraide. “It’s not just about celebrities — it’s about all of us in this age of likes, followers, and 15 seconds of viral glory. We wanted the video to feel like a modern-day morality play on steroids.”Following the breakout success of their previous single “Punch Out,” which continues to climb rock radio charts, “Fame” will be officially worked to rock and active-rock radio beginning the last week of January 2026.Fans won’t have to wait long to experience “Fame” live: A.D.A.M. Music Project hits the road in 2026 with the first confirmed dates of their upcoming North American tour:January 15 – Dallas, TX @ RBCJanuary 16 – Wichita, KS @ WaveJanuary 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music HallAdditional dates will be announced shortly. Stream or download “Fame” now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and everywhere digital music is sold.

"Fame" Music Video

