GRAND RAPIDS GOLD AND ALUMNIFI ANNOUNCE JERSEY PARTNERSHIP AND COMMUNITY-DRIVEN COLLABORATION

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grand Rapids Gold , the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, and AlumniFi , a digital banking brand powered by MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), announced today a new partnership that will make AlumniFi the official home jersey sponsor of the Gold for the 2025-26 season.The partnership will feature AlumniFi’s logo on all home jerseys, debuting at the team’s home opener at Van Andel Arena on Friday, November 7th. Beyond the jersey presence, the partnership will focus on impactful community initiatives, financial education programming, and engagement opportunities for fans throughout West Michigan.“This partnership with AlumniFi is about more than what you see on the jerseys. AlumniFi shares our vision for giving back to the community and creating meaningful connections with fans. We’re proud to have them on our jerseys and in our community,” said Steve Jbara, President of the Grand Rapids Gold."AlumniFi is proud to partner with the Grand Rapids Gold. We are committed to investing in and uplifting the communities where our members live and work, expanding access to financial education and products, enhancing financial well-being, and creating meaningful experiences that bring people together and strengthen community connections," said April Clobes, President and CEO of MSUFCU and AlumniFi.AlumniFi will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Gold’s home opener on Friday, November 7th. Members of the AlumniFi leadership team will be on-site for a pregame event to celebrate the partnership, and they will have the honor of delivering the game ball to start the action.About AlumniFiAlumniFi is a digital-first banking brand created by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). AlumniFi offers high-yield savings, fee-free checking, and tech-forward tools to help people simplify their finances and build confidence with every money move. AlumniFi deposits are federally insuredby NCUA. Learn more at alumnifi.org.About the NBA G LeagueThe NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 31 teams, 30 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2024-25, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. More than half of all players on end-of-season 2023-24 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.About the Grand Rapids GoldThe Grand Rapids Gold are a member of the NBA G League and affiliated with the Denver Nuggets. The organization is committed to providing an elite level of basketball to the West Michigan community, while also investing in and contributing to the West Michigan community. The team is owned by SSJ Group LLC. For more information about the organization, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com and follow the team on its social media channels.###

