Gilmore Car Museum Announces the 2024 Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience
Entering its fourth year, this interactive holiday extravaganza has something for everyone with expanded indoor and outdoor activities.
During the holiday season, patrons can enjoy a delightful drive through a dazzling display of lights, all set to festive music and surrounded by cheerful decorations, all from the comfort of their own automobile.
“This is my first Winter Wonderland, so I am also excited to experience it for the first time. I’ve heard many great things about previous editions, and I know how hard our team has worked to bring this year’s edition to life,” said Nick LaCasse, Executive Director of the Gilmore Car Museum.
With an enhanced light show and expanded offerings both inside and outside of the Museum, this year’s Winter Wonderland stands to be the best version yet. “Every year you want to improve upon the previous year, and I believe we will be able to do that this year with the addition of some engaging exhibits and additional activities,” added LaCasse.
Highlights of Winter Wonderland include:
Christmas through the Decades exhibit
Festival of Trees exhibit
Great Elf Hunt
Live Holiday Music on Friday and Saturday nights
Holiday Village Search and Find
Rudolph’s Reindeer Forest and Flight Academy
The North Pole Post
Holiday Themed Photo Opportunities
Ornament Making Station
Free Santa Visits
Holiday Sweet Treats
Dashing Through the Snow Vintage Rides
Santa’s Garage
Giant Christmas Cards
For full Winter Wonderland event information, please visit:
https://gilmorecarmuseum.org/events/winter-wonderland
About Gilmore Car Museum
The world-renowned Gilmore Car Museum – North America’s largest auto museum with more than 400 vehicles on display -- is located midway between Chicago and Detroit, just 20 minutes north of Kalamazoo, or 45 minutes south of Grand Rapids. The museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, whose mission is to tell the history of America through the automobile.
Learn more at GilmoreCarMuseum.org
Brian Hunt
Gilmore Car Museum
+1 616-498-5351
