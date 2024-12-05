Gilmore Car Museum Announces the 2024 Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience

2024 Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience

Entering its fourth year, this interactive holiday extravaganza has something for everyone with expanded indoor and outdoor activities.

Every year you want to improve upon the previous year, and I believe we will be able to do that this year with the addition of some engaging exhibits and additional activities.” — Executive Director Nick LaCasse

HICKORY CORNERS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilmore Car Museum announces today the kick off of the 2024 edition of Winter Wonderland Holiday Extravaganza. This annual event is unlike any other holiday attraction, with a dazzling array of outdoor lighting installations, which includes dynamic programming, motion, animation, and sound.During the holiday season, patrons can enjoy a delightful drive through a dazzling display of lights, all set to festive music and surrounded by cheerful decorations, all from the comfort of their own automobile.“This is my first Winter Wonderland, so I am also excited to experience it for the first time. I’ve heard many great things about previous editions, and I know how hard our team has worked to bring this year’s edition to life,” said Nick LaCasse , Executive Director of the Gilmore Car Museum.With an enhanced light show and expanded offerings both inside and outside of the Museum, this year’s Winter Wonderland stands to be the best version yet. “Every year you want to improve upon the previous year, and I believe we will be able to do that this year with the addition of some engaging exhibits and additional activities,” added LaCasse.Highlights of Winter Wonderland include:Christmas through the Decades exhibitFestival of Trees exhibitGreat Elf HuntLive Holiday Music on Friday and Saturday nightsHoliday Village Search and FindRudolph’s Reindeer Forest and Flight AcademyThe North Pole PostHoliday Themed Photo OpportunitiesOrnament Making StationFree Santa VisitsHoliday Sweet TreatsDashing Through the Snow Vintage RidesSanta’s GarageGiant Christmas CardsFor full Winter Wonderland event information, please visit:About Gilmore Car MuseumThe world-renowned Gilmore Car Museum – North America’s largest auto museum with more than 400 vehicles on display -- is located midway between Chicago and Detroit, just 20 minutes north of Kalamazoo, or 45 minutes south of Grand Rapids. The museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, whose mission is to tell the history of America through the automobile.Learn more at GilmoreCarMuseum.org

