BCR-i Holding Launches International Division: A Powerhouse Team Set to Propel Global Expansion

Benoit Crouzatier, BCR-i CEO Michel Sroussi, BCR-i Director of Development Romain Schwertz, BCR-i Attorney-in-fact

BCR-i Holding launches International Division: Explosive team of Crouzatier, Sroussi & Schwertz drives global growth in facility management, airport, & beyond.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCR-i Holding, a dynamic French conglomerate with a proven track record of rapid growth, today announced the launch of its International Division. This strategic move combines the exceptional expertise of three visionary leaders—Benoit Crouzatier, Michel Sroussi, and Romain Schwertz—creating what the company describes as an "explosive cocktail" for accelerated global development. With a focus on facility management, industrial services, and international business expansion, the new division aims to leverage synergies across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, targeting a footprint in high-growth markets.

Under the leadership of Benoit Crouzatier, President of BCR-i Group, the holding has transformed from a startup into a powerhouse generating almost €100 million in annual revenue in under five years. Crouzatier's entrepreneurial journey began with the founding of ESEÏS (eseis.fr), a leader in engineering and industrial services. This year alone, BCR-i acquired Cofely ALS from Engie, bolstering its capabilities in energy and infrastructure solutions. Additionally, Crouzatier spearheaded the rescue and revitalization of the iconic French fashion brand "Café Coton," demonstrating his knack for turning around businesses and driving innovation. "Our global launch is a natural evolution," said Crouzatier. "By uniting our strengths, we're not just expanding—we're igniting a global revolution in how businesses scale and collaborate across borders."

Joining forces with Crouzatier is Michel Sroussi, a seasoned executive with decades of experience in high-level operations. Sroussi's career highlights include senior roles at Groupe Samsic, where he honed his skills in facility management and business development. In Africa, he built and managed a major industrial hardware enterprise, establishing deep roots in the continent's emerging markets. In Europe, Sroussi played a pivotal role in the management and projection of the renowned Tour Montparnasse in Paris, showcasing his expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects. As one of the pioneers and founders of facility management in France and Europe, Sroussi brings unparalleled operational acumen. His high-level connections in Tunisia and Israel further enhance BCR-i's ability to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes. "Facility management is about more than maintenance—it's about creating ecosystems that thrive," Sroussi commented. "This division will blend our collective experiences to deliver seamless, innovative solutions worldwide."

Complementing this duo is Romain Schwertz, a diplomat and entrepreneur with a global footprint spanning Eastern Europe, the Middle East, West Africa, and Latin America. Schwertz's specialized experience in Romania and Moldova has positioned him as a key player in regional diplomacy and business. His extensive ties to Turkey's defense industry, along with high-level relationships in governments across West Africa and Southern Africa, provide BCR-i with strategic advantages in defense, trade, and infrastructure sectors. Previously serving as a discreet special advisor to prominent Italian business and diplomatic circles, Schwertz is currently focused on fostering links between the Mercosur trade bloc and the European Union, working with private actors from Europe, Paraguay, and Argentina. "In today's interconnected world, success hinges on bridging divides," Schwertz stated. "Our team's diverse expertise forms a dynamic force that will accelerate BCR-i's entry into new markets and forge lasting partnerships."

This "explosive cocktail" of talents—Crouzatier's rapid-growth entrepreneurship, Sroussi's operational mastery and African-European networks, and Schwertz's diplomatic prowess in emerging regions—positions BCR-i Holding for lightning-fast international expansion. The division will prioritize sectors such as facility management, industrial acquisitions, and cross-border investments, with initial projects targeting Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. By integrating ESEÏS's technical capabilities with global outreach, BCR-i aims to double its international revenue within the next three years.

The launch underscores BCR-i's commitment to innovation and sustainability, building on its domestic successes to create value on a global scale. Investors and partners interested in collaboration are encouraged to visit www.bcri-international.com for more details.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.