Mara Hoffman and Vestiaire Collective Spotlight Fashion's Role in the Global Circular Economy at UNGA80

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), the United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network convened a powerful discussion featuring designer Mara Hoffman and Samina Virk, Chief Marketing Officer and U.S. CEO of Vestiaire Collective, at the SDG Media Zone. Together, they explored how fashion’s next frontier in resale, responsible design, and circular innovation can transform the global industry from one of overproduction to one of regeneration.“Let us show that fashion and lifestyle stakeholders are ready to lead by example, to collaborate, and to design a future that protects people, planet, and the generations to come,” said Kerry Bannigan, Co-Founder of the United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network and President of the Board of PVBLIC Foundation.Moderated by The Business of Fashion, the conversation brought together creative, corporate, and policy voices, including Sarah Teresinski, Founder of Redeux Style, and Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, Sectoral Engagement Lead at United Nations Climate Change.Hoffman reflected on the creative and emotional dimensions of sustainability, describing design as a tool for healing, respect, and responsibility toward both people and planet. “We are up against a system that is not designed to help us win,” she shared. “Yet the ache and discomfort around this can be transformed into a catalyst for change. When it was uncomfortable, we looked for shifts and for solutions.”Virk emphasized resale as a transformative business model redefining fashion’s relationship with waste and consumption. Vestiaire Collective has strengthened its four brand pillars of curation, trust, community, and sustainability while leading bold, awareness-driven campaigns. “We brought to life visually what it would look like if the 92 million tons of fashion waste that end up in landfills were piled in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Times Square, or at Buckingham Palace to show the true scale of the problem,” said Virk.Together, the speakers emphasized that quality and longevity lie at the heart of a circular fashion future. A garment, they agreed, should be cherished for its craftsmanship, valued for its durability, and shared to extend its story. They highlighted that resale, repair, and upcycling are not competing movements but interconnected pathways that are essential for keeping garments in circulation, sustaining livelihoods, and aligning fashion innovation with global environmental goals.The session concluded with a live upcycling demonstration by Sarah Teresinski, showcasing how discarded materials can be reimagined through design to create new value. The hands-on example captured the spirit of circular creativity by reducing waste, lowering emissions, and empowering consumers to participate in sustainable transformation.__________________________________________About the UN Fashion and Lifestyle NetworkThe United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network (unfashionlifestyle.org), an online platform hosted by the United Nations (UN), plays a key role in advancing sustainable development by connecting industry stakeholders, media, governments, and UN entities. The Network enables collaboration between industries and the UN system, accelerates innovation and knowledge sharing, and elevates the contributions of members driving positive impact worldwide. The United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network is a collaborative initiative of the United Nations Office for Partnerships, the Fashion Impact Fund, and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is a supporting partner of the Network.

