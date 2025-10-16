KFSHRC’s Pre-implantation Genetic Testing Program Offers Saudi Families a Healthier and Safer Future

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues to strengthen its leadership in preventive genomic medicine through its advanced Pre-implantation Genetic Testing (PGT) program, which has redefined reproductive medicine by transforming genetic knowledge from a diagnostic tool into a preventive solution. Estimates show that preventing the birth of a child with a genetic disorder can save the healthcare system around one million Saudi riyals annually in treatment and care costs.The program is built on an integrated scientific framework that employs the latest next-generation sequencing technologies, enabling physicians to analyze embryos with exceptional accuracy before implantation and identify mutations that may lead to serious inherited disorders. This allows the selection of healthy embryos and significantly reduces the likelihood of genetic disease transmission.Since its launch in 2001, the program has served thousands of Saudi families and has become the largest of its kind in the Middle East in terms of annual case volume, performing nearly half of all comparable procedures conducted across Europe combined. This scale reflects both its competitive capabilities and its expanding regional reach.The program exemplifies the integration of scientific innovation with social responsibility by providing advanced technologies that empower families to make informed medical decisions early in pregnancy while also offering comprehensive genetic counseling for families with a history of inherited disease.KFSHRC continues to broaden the program’s scope to cover hundreds of additional mutations and genetic disorders, leveraging advances in artificial intelligence and whole-genome sequencing (WGS) to enhance diagnostic precision, accelerate turnaround times, and deliver faster, more reliable results.Beyond technology development, KFSHRC is committed to building national expertise through specialized training programs in reproductive medicine and human genetics, preparing physicians, consultants, and researchers in this vital field to ensure the sustainability of medical knowledge in the Kingdom. This effort supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to create a healthcare system rooted in innovation, prevention, and improved quality of life.As part of the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, KFSHRC will showcase its advanced PGT capabilities alongside innovations in robotic surgery, gene therapy, and smart neurology, reaffirming its role as a leading institution shaping the future of precision medicine in Saudi Arabia and across the region.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance 2024. It was also listed among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek.

