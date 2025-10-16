ICE’s First Virtual Agents. Powered by OpenDialog, Built for Insurance

AIice Sales & AIice Service Are Here.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet AIice Sales & AIice Service - Next-Gen Insurance AI Agents:

AIice Sales

A virtual agent to support the quote and buy journey that is proven to increase conversion and upsell.

Benefit: Increase conversion rates unattended and remove inbound manual enquiries.

AIice Service

Supporting the servicing and change for policyholders and brokers alike, this agent delivers 24/7 multi-channel automated service.

Benefit: Reduces inbound call volumes and elevates the self-service experience.

Both solutions are delivered by ICE under the AIice ecosystem and are fully configurable to insurer needs, from tone of voice and business rules to compliance triggers and escalation paths.

Built for Measurable Impact:

These AI agents from ICE’s AIice brand deliver real-world value across insurer priorities:

Operational Efficiency: Lower costs, increase speed, and optimise resources

Revenue Growth: Boost conversions, unlock add-on sales, reduce churn

Customer Experience: Provide always-on, multilingual, multichannel journeys

Compliance & Trust: Align with regulatory standards through ICE’s no-code tools and OpenDialog’s SAFER™ benchmark for safe, auditable, and explainable AI

“We’re not just launching AI assistants,” said Andrew Passfield, CEO of ICE. “AIice Sales and Service give insurers intelligent customer support that drives measurable impact, fast, safely, and fully in your control.”

A Strategic Partnership Built on Certainty

This collaboration combines ICE’s track record of delivering enterprise-grade, configurable platforms at pace with OpenDialog’s recognised leadership in AI explainability and governance.

OpenDialog serves as ICE’s strategic AI Agent partner, helping ensure each agent is developed and deployed responsibly.

Together, the partnership delivers AI agents that are:

Secure: Built with enterprise-grade safety and risk protocols

Compliant: Designed for auditability and explainability in regulated markets

Open: Seamlessly integrated into ICE’s API-first, componentised platform

All AIice products are built on three core principles to our pillars of certainty, a standard applied to every AI product and partner initiative to ensure solutions are enterprise-ready, insurer-trusted, and future-proof.

A Joint Commitment to Innovation

Together, ICE and OpenDialog are shaping the future of insurance with AI solutions that are innovative, explainability and built for real-world impact.

“By combining OpenDialog’s strength in building AI agents for regulated industries with ICE’s expertise in delivering trusted software, we’re creating practical, transformative solutions that solve real problems – 24/7.” said Dean Chapman, CCO at OpenDialog AI.

AIice Sales and AIice Service will be showcased live at Insurance Innovators London (4-5 November), where ICE is a Gold Sponsor. Visit Booth 6 for a live demo.

