OpenDialog launches Rhea - the AI Re-engagement Agent helping Insurers Recover Lost Quotes and Boost Conversions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenDialog, the AI Agent platform transforming customer journeys in insurance, today announced the launch of Rhea, a new AI-powered re-engagement agent designed to help insurers recover customers who start but don’t finish their insurance quote journey.

Every day, insurers lose thousands of potential customers when quotes are abandoned midway.

Distractions, uncertainty, or simply running out of time often lead to unfinished applications, leaving marketing spend wasted and acquisition costs rising.

Traditional reminder methods such as emails or outbound calls tend to arrive too late, feel intrusive or are too difficult to staff and often force customers to restart their quote from scratch.

Rhea changes that.

Operating natively within WhatsApp/SMS, Rhea reconnects with customers at just the right time, using personal, conversational, and well-timed messages that make it easy for them to pick up exactly where they left off.

Instead of “chasing” customers, Rhea re-engages naturally, creating a frictionless experience that improves completion rates and customer satisfaction.

“Rhea represents a new chapter in how insurers think about re-engagement,” said Terry Walby, CEO at OpenDialog. “Rather than sending reminders that feel like a sales nudge, Rhea creates genuine conversational moments that help customers finish what they started, effortlessly.”

Proven model, new context

In retail, abandoned-cart recovery messages typically recover 5–10% of lost sales, with some reports showing that timely outreach within one hour can recover up to 65% of abandoned purchases. OpenDialog believes the same principle applies to insurance: timing, tone, and ease of continuation are the key to conversion recovery.

“Rhea has the potential to transform how insurers, Agents and Brokers handle mid-journey drop-offs,” added Dan Garzella, CEO of Garzella Group. “We’re seeing first-hand how conversational re-engagement not only improves conversion rates but also enhances customer perception of our brand.”

About Garzella Group

Garzella Group is a diversified organization providing insurance and risk management solutions for individuals and businesses across the United States. With a strong foundation built on integrity, innovation, and service excellence, the company has earned a reputation for delivering reliable protection and value-driven results.

Over the years, Garzella Group has expanded its portfolio to include multiple industry-leading divisions spanning insurance, technology, and business services. Each operates with a unified commitment to expertise, innovation, and a client-first philosophy. Through its collaborative culture and dedication to excellence, Garzella Group continues to set higher standards in the insurance and risk management industry.

About OpenDialog AI

OpenDialog is a pioneering enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform provider to the insurance sector.

With OpenDialog, insurers can:

Automate and optimise customer interactions to increase revenue, improve efficiency, and reduce operational costs.

Deliver hyper-personalised customer experiences using sophisticated AI techniques and behavioural adaptation.

Ensure continuous compliance with fine-grained controls and extensive analytics.

Scale seamlessly with a future-proof platform built for regulated industries.

Trusted by leading enterprises, OpenDialog delivers safe, intelligent, and human-like conversational experiences that drive engagement, efficiency, and innovation – without compromising compliance or control.

