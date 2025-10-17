Central Valley Drywall Experts Offer Emergency Water Damage Repairs Ahead of Rainy Season

Ceiling water damage cut-out Water damaged patched and coated Water damage repair textured and paint-ready

Custom Drywall Service expands water damage repair services across Fresno, Clovis, Visalia, and surrounding cities — with emergency scheduling available.

Most people assume we only handle large installs, but we do dozens of water damage repairs every week. Homeowners need a licensed team that shows up, works fast, and knows how to deal with insurance.” — Matt Ploy, Owner of Custom Drywall Service

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As rainy season returns to California’s Central Valley, Custom Drywall Service (CDS) is stepping up to help homeowners across Fresno, Clovis, Madera, Hanford, Visalia, and Kingsburg repair water-damaged drywall caused by roof leaks, plumbing failures, and storm damage.

“Most people assume Custom Drywall Service only handles large residential installs,” says Matt Ploy, owner of CDS. “But the reality is we handle dozens of water damage repairs every week — from small patches to full ceiling replacements. Homeowners need a team that’s licensed, responsive, and knows how to work with insurance. That’s us.”

CDS is seeing a seasonal uptick in calls for issues like leaking roofs, pipe bursts, ceiling stains, and sagging popcorn texture — all warning signs that drywall may be compromised. If not addressed quickly, water damage can lead to mold, insulation rot, and recurring structural problems.

Many homeowners use this opportunity to upgrade from outdated popcorn ceilings. “We’re one of the few crews in the region that not only repairs water-damaged popcorn ceilings, but can also match texture or fully remove and resurface the ceiling at the same time,” says Ploy. “It’s something most drywall companies won’t even touch.”

CDS has provided licensed drywall services to Central California for over 50 years. While the company is known for high-end custom home installs, its repair division has become a trusted choice for emergency water damage repairs — blending speed, quality, and expertise. “We’re not the cheapest, and we don’t pretend to be,” Ploy adds. “We’re professionals. Our team shows up, knows what to do, and doesn’t waste your time — especially for families juggling school runs and daily life.”

🔧 **Real Clients, Real Results**

⭐ “They did a great job fixing the drywall, adding insulation, and new baseboards. Communication was excellent.” — Christina L., Merced, CA

⭐ “Matt and his team made it look as if it never happened. Eddie did a really great job.” — Thomas R., Fresno, CA

⭐ “We had water damage from a rooftop AC leak — small but smelly. Matt fit me into the schedule fast and the ceiling looks great.” — Bill S., Fresno, CA

⭐ “Even my roofers said CDS helped by clearing out the damaged ceiling before they could start.” — Gen T., Fresno, CA

⭐ “CDS took care of our cold water repipe repairs. The work was stellar.” — Wendy K., The Bluffs, Fresno, CA

📅 Appointments can be booked online at [CustomDrywallService.com](https://www.customdrywallservice.com) or [WaterDamageDrywall.com](https://www.waterdamagedrywall.com).

For textured ceiling repairs or resurfacing, visit [FresnoPopcornRemoval.com](https://www.fresnopopcornremoval.com) — a CDS microsite focused on popcorn ceiling repair and removal after leaks.

Emergency scheduling and insurance collaboration available upon request.

