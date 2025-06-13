Custom Drywall Service Launches New Local Sites for Ceiling and Wall Repairs Across Central California

Serving homeowners across Fresno and the Central Valley -- on time, with honest work and solid results. From small patch jobs to full drywall installs We’re Fresno’s go-to crew for popcorn ceiling removal — clean, fast, and done right the first time.

Homeowners in Fresno, Madera, Visalia, and Hanford can now access dedicated drywall and popcorn ceiling removal services through specialized local websites.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Drywall Service (CDS), a second-generation drywall company based in Fresno, California, has launched a network of city-specific microsites designed to help homeowners and contractors throughout Central California easily access licensed, professional drywall services — from popcorn ceiling removal to wall repair and patchwork after water damage.

Each microsite focuses on one local market, offering a fast, straightforward way for homeowners to request quotes without the noise and uncertainty of national directories or unreliable handymen.

“Homeowners are frustrated,” said Matt Ploy, founder of Custom Drywall Service. “They either end up calling handymen who aren’t equipped for real drywall repairs — since it’s not their specialty — or they get ignored by drywall contractors who only care about large projects. There’s very little in between. Sometimes all you need is a small doorknob-sized hole patched. It shouldn’t take a month to find someone reliable who actually shows up — let alone blends the repair properly.

Our process is simple: you contact us, we quote it same-day — sometimes within the hour — and we schedule it for the next day or later that week. Done. Move on with your life — it’s not that complicated. We’ve built the infrastructure to handle small repairs efficiently. That’s why we created this system: to give everyday homeowners — and the trade partners we work with, like HVAC technicians, plumbers, and remodelers — direct access to our licensed technicians who show up, communicate clearly, and get it done right.”

Each site is tailored to highlight local services including popcorn ceiling resurfacing, drywall patching and blending, insurance-backed water damage repairs, and texture matching — all backed by fast-loading pages, simple forms, and consistent contact from licensed pros.

Custom Drywall Service holds an active California license (CSLB #1051388) and backs all repairs with a one-year workmanship guarantee.

