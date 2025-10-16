MaintMaster acquires Peoplegeist to launch Manufacturing Intelligence – AI for CMMS and OEE

Strengthening its AI capabilities to turn manufacturing data and frontline knowledge into actionable insights.

LINKöPING, SWEDEN, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaintMaster, a leading provider of maintenance management and OEE software, today announced the acquisition of Peoplegeist, a leader in AI-driven text analysis for manufacturing.With this acquisition, MaintMaster is launching Manufacturing Intelligence (MI), an AI solution for CMMS and OEE that helps manufacturers reduce downtime, improve asset care, and accelerate continuous improvement.Turning notes into actionManufacturing Intelligence enables production and maintenance teams to make informed decisions by uncovering the value hidden in operator notes, shift logs, and work orders.By applying AI specifically trained for shop-floor language, MI:• Identifies recurring downtime drivers and chronic issues.• Transforms unstructured comments into structured data ready for analysis.• Generates clear Pareto charts so teams can focus on the biggest performance losses.• Captures technician know-how, preserving valuable experience across shifts and sites.“By joining MaintMaster, we can bring our technology to more customers and make continuous improvement easier to start, faster to prove, and simpler to scale,” said Leonard Lin, founder of Peoplegeist.Practical AI for Manufacturing“Your logged data already has the answers. With Manufacturing Intelligence, we bring those answers front and centre,” says Isac Wiksten, CEO, MaintMaster.“This is practical AI built for manufacturing, not a generic tool, but a solution trained on real shop-floor language that delivers immediate operational value.”A long-term vision for manufacturersThe Peoplegeist technology will be integrated directly into the MaintMaster CMMS and MaintMaster OEE platforms, offering one connected view of production and maintenance. MI enables continuous improvement by:• Reducing downtime and improving asset care.• Supporting technicians with context and proven past fixes.• Aligning production and maintenance teams around the same data.• Scaling seamlessly across sites and languages."This acquisition strengthens our long-term product vision. By embedding AI into MaintMaster, we ensure manufacturers can unlock value from their data not just today, but for years to come. This fits into our vision to unite our customers’ data into one platform — Magnus Nord, Chief Product Officer, MaintMasterLearn more at www.maintmaster.com/manufacturing-intelligence About MaintMasterMaintmaster provides CMMS-, OEE-, AI- and IoT solutions to help ambitious manufacturers — reaching new heights of manufacturing excellence.Maintmaster CMMS is designed to simplify and streamline maintenance management while Maintmaster OEE provides accurate real-time insights, enabling production managers to identify inefficiencies swiftly and improve overall manufacturing performance.Integrated with Maintmaster's updated IoT sensors, manufacturers gain deeper visibility into equipment health and operational performance, ensuring proactive maintenance and maximum uptime.About PeoplegeistPeoplegeist developed pioneering AI text analysis solutions for manufacturing, turning operator comments and shift logs into actionable insights for continuous improvement.

