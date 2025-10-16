The 4th Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Global Investment Promotion Conference Held in Singapore

SINGAPORE, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 15th, the 4th Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Global Investment Promotion Conference was Held in Singapore, marking its first overseas debut. Under the theme "Sichuan-Chongqing Connects with ASEAN, Industrial Chains Go Global," the conference attracted over 200 participants, including Singaporean government departments, renowned business associations, key enterprises, and research institutions.As the most dynamic economic growth engine in western China, the Chengdu-Chongqing region boasts a robust industrial foundation in sectors such as electronic information, intelligent and networked new energy vehicles, high-end equipment, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, and new materials. During the event, Sichuan and Chongqing jointly released the “Dual Cities, Double Hundreds” Investment Opportunities Portfolio, with a total investment value exceeding one trillion yuan, unveiling vast cooperation prospects for global investors.Five key projects were signed on-site, amounting to a total of 1.15 billion yuan. These projects span fields such as artificial intelligence, new materials, food processing, and health data analysis, injecting new momentum into industrial collaboration between Sichuan and Chongqing.Currently, the Chengdu-Chongqing region has established a modern industrial system leading in multiple sectors. In 2024, the total car production in the region reached 3.43 million units, with electric vehicle production surpassing one million units. At the same time, the electronic information industry cluster, valued at over one trillion yuan, accounts for a significant share of global tablet and smartphone production. The region's emerging industries such as biomedicine, high-end equipment, artificial intelligence, and the low-altitude economy are also rapidly expanding.The successful hosting of this promotion conference in Singapore represents a significant step for the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle in deepening international cooperation and aligning with the ASEAN market. Moving forward, Sichuan and Chongqing will continue to embrace an integrated development approach, working together to build a new industrial hub for global cooperation.

