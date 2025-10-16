Construction sector survey and architectural & Engineering consultancy services survey 2024

MACAU, October 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that receipts of the Construction Sector grew by 3.7% year-on-year to MOP54.66 billion in 2024. Of which, receipts from Construction Works Performed (MOP53.37 billion) grew by 2.4% due to an increase in receipts from private construction works. Besides, expenditure of the sector rose by 4.2% year-on-year to MOP50.61 billion. Gross Surplus of the sector totalled MOP4.04 billion in 2024.

A total of 4,754 establishments were operating in the Construction Sector in 2024, an increase of 272 year-on-year. Among them, 1,196 were engaged in construction projects with permits as main contractor or first-level sub-contractor and 3,558 were engaged in simple renovation projects.

Receipts of establishments engaged in construction projects with permits increased by 3.7% year-on-year to MOP50.06 billion, accounting for 91.6% of the total receipts of the sector. Expenditure (MOP46.30 billion) of these establishments rose by 4.3% and Gross Surplus stood at MOP3.76 billion.

Analysed by type of construction project, the majority of receipts from Construction Works Performed came from public construction works (63.8% of total), at MOP31.20 billion. Of which, receipts from construction of new public housing and public infrastructure totalled MOP13.77 billion and MOP12.94 billion respectively. Meanwhile, receipts from Construction Works Performed in the private sector increased by 12.7% year-on-year to MOP17.69 billion, driven by a 17.7% rise in the receipts from construction of hotels and entertainment facilities (MOP13.89 billion).

As regards establishments undertaking simple renovation projects, their receipts went up by 3.4% year-on-year to MOP4.59 billion in 2024, taking up 8.4% of the sector’s total. Expenditure of these establishments grew by 2.9% to MOP4.31 billion. These establishments posted a Gross Surplus of MOP281 million.

According to the results of the Survey on Architectural and Engineering Consultancy Services conducted during the same period, number of establishments engaged in architectural and engineering consultancy services totalled 336 in 2024, up by 14 year-on-year. Receipts of these establishments increased by 11.7% year-on-year to MOP2.68 billion. Of which, receipts from provision of Architectural Design & Drafting Services (MOP796 million) grew by 6.9% while those from provision of Project Management & Monitoring Services (MOP750 million) dropped by 7.5%. Meanwhile, expenditure of these establishments went up by 9.0% year-on-year to MOP2.09 billion, and their Gross Surplus totalled MOP589 million.