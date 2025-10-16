MACAU, October 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Tourist Price Index (TPI) for the third quarter of 2025 went down by 0.82% year-on-year. The decrease was mainly due to lower hotel room rates but was partially offset by dearer prices of jewellery, as well as higher entertainment and leisure expenses. Among various sections of goods and services, price index of Accommodation fell by 11.34% year-on-year, whereas the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods (e.g. jewellery, watches, arts and crafts) and Entertainment & Cultural Activities rose by 8.02% and 7.42% respectively.

In comparison with the second quarter, TPI went up by 2.12% in the third quarter. Price indices of Accommodation and Transport & Communications grew by 9.66% and 2.89% respectively, driven by higher hotel room rates and airfares during the summer holidays. Meanwhile, the index of Entertainment & Cultural Activities dropped by 2.30%.

The average TPI for the last four quarters ended the third quarter of 2025 rose by 0.69% from the previous period. Price index of Miscellaneous Goods (+12.09%) saw notable growth, while the price indices of Accommodation (-6.00%) and Medicine & Personal Goods (-1.94%) dropped. For the first three quarters of 2025, TPI went up by 0.57% year-on-year.

TPI reflects the price change of goods and services purchased by visitors. Sections of TPI goods and services are selected according to the consumption pattern of visitors, namely Food, Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco; Clothing & Footwear; Accommodation; Restaurant Services; Transport & Communications; Medicine & Personal Goods; Entertainment & Cultural Activities; and Miscellaneous Goods.