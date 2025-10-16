KENTEX Launches Lycoris Recoil Collaboration Watch – Limited to 300 Pieces Worldwide

KENTEX x Lycoris Recoil Collaboration Watch Design Highlights Spec Highlights

Inspired by Chisato and Takina — two solar-powered timepieces capturing the spirit of Lycoris Recoil

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A landmark collaboration between Japan’s premier watchmaker KENTEX and the hit TV anime Lycoris Recoil. This project fuses the Lycoris Recoil universe with KENTEX’s renowned Japanese craftsmanship, resulting in two premium solar-powered models inspired by the series’ heroines, Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inoue.Pre-orders begin October 17, 2025.Pre-order Website: https://kentex-shop.com/lycoris2025/ ■About KENTEXFounded in 1994, KENTEX has been dedicated to creating high-quality, high-precision timepieces—designed, assembled, and serviced entirely in Japan. The company’s portfolio includes models officially adopted by the Japan Self-Defense Forces, as well as numerous anime and cultural collaborations through its “&C” project, representing Culture, Character, and Collaboration.Learn more at https://www.kentex-jp.com &C Collaboration Project: https://kentex-shop.com/hpgen/HPB/categories/107122.html ■Chisato Nishikigi & Takina Inoue ModelsTwo models inspired by the contrasting yet complementary personalities of Lycoris Recoil’s heroines—Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inoue—bring their characters vividly to life through color, detail, and symbolism.The Chisato model features a vivid red dial reflecting her bright, free-spirited nature, while the Takina model adopts a deep navy tone that mirrors her calm and composed character. Both designs showcase the Lycoris Academy emblem at 12 o’clock and a gun silhouette at 3 o’clock, symbolizing their partnership and unity.Each second hand represents the character’s unique bullet motif—Chisato’s non-lethal round and Takina’s precise shot—creating a subtle interplay between motion and storytelling.The case back is engraved with the “DA” insignia, character name, and an individual serial number, with only 300 pieces available per model worldwide.■Functional HighlightsBoth models are powered by a Japan-made solar quartz movement that runs up to four months on a full charge, eliminating the need for battery replacement.The Super-Luminous hands and indexes ensure high visibility even in darkness, while a special luminous gimmick reveals a glowing bullet trajectory from the 3 o’clock gun motif when the second hand reaches 15 seconds.Designed for both daily wear and outdoor adventures, the watches feature 100M water resistance, an integrated crown that prevents wrist contact, and reinforced NATO strap holes with leather backing for improved durability.■Technical SpecificationsModel: Lycoris Recoil × KENTEX — Chisato Nishikigi / Takina InoueMovement: Japan-made Solar QuartzCase: SUS316L Stainless SteelStrap: NATO Nylon with leather reinforcementCase Diameter: Φ36mmWeight: 44gWater Resistance: 100MThickness: 9.2mmCountry of Manufacture: JapanExtras: Limited to 300 pieces each / Serialized case back / Original box & guarantee card■Price & AvailabilityPrice: JPY 35,200Pre-orders: Start October 17, 2025.Pre-order Website: https://kentex-shop.com/lycoris2025/ © Spider Lily / Aniplex • ABC Animation • BS11© KENTEX JAPAN Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

