KENTEX Unveils Limited-Edition Eureka Seven Watch Inspired by Nirvash type ZERO for 20th Anniversary
Japan-made solar chronograph inspired by the iconic Nirvash type ZERO, celebrating 20 years of Eureka Seven with only 300 pieces worldwide.
Pre-order Website: https://kentex-shop.com/eurekaseven2025/
■About KENTEX
KENTEX is a Tokyo-based Japanese watchmaker founded in 1994. Renowned for creating durable and high-quality timepieces, including watches officially adopted by the Japan Self-Defense Forces, KENTEX watches are designed, manufactured, and serviced entirely in Japan.
To learn more, please visit https://www.kentex-jp.com/
■Design Highlights
This exclusive watch embodies the legendary Nirvash type ZERO, the world's oldest LFO (Light Finding Operation) featured in Eureka Seven.
- Matte white dial reminiscent of Nirvash’s body color.
- 12 o’clock position features the Nirvash head emblem and Eureka Seven title logo.
- Hour and minute hands shaped like the “ref board” – when aligned, they form the image of Nirvash surfing the sky.
- Case back engraved with the 20th anniversary logo and unique serial number.
■Functional Features
This premium limited-edition model merges practicality with collectible value, featuring a Japan-made solar chronograph movement capable of running up to four months on a full charge. It also includes:
- 100M water resistance.
- Rotating bezel with compass markings.
- Luminous indexes for enhanced visibility.
■Bonus Items
Each unit comes with:
- A watch stand shaped like a Ref Board.
- A commemorative 20th anniversary warranty card.
These items together recreate the image of Nirvash riding the waves of the sky.
■Technical Specifications
[Model] Eureka Seven Nirvash type ZERO Watch
[Movement] Japan-made Solar Chronograph
[Case] SUS316L Stainless Steel
[Bracelet] SUS316L Stainless Steel 3 link bracelet
[Case Diameter] Φ42.4mm
[Weight] 147g
[Water Resistance] 100M
[Thickness] 11mm
[Country of Manufacture] Japan
[Remarks] Limited to 300pcs worldwide, with serial No. on the caseback
■Price & Availability
Price: JPY 49,500
Pre-orders are now open at the following online website:
https://kentex-shop.com/eurekaseven2025/index_en.html
©2005 BONES/Project EUREKA
© KENTEX, All Rights Reserved.

