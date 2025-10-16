Over 56% of Companies Manage Social Media In-House, According to TechBehemoths

TechBehemoths finds that most small and mid-sized businesses are relying on small teams and prioritizing organic content and community engagement

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths has revealed new insights from its worldwide survey of 1,960 IT companies, uncovering how small and mid-sized businesses manage their social media presence. The findings show that large marketing departments rarely operate - instead, they are handled by lean internal teams, founders, or even a single individual, posting on weekly or daily schedules, often without advanced automation or outsourcing.Over 56% of companies run social media in-house through their marketing staff, while 38% rely directly on founders or CEOs. Most businesses manage their online presence with just 2-3 people - or even one - balancing content creation, engagement, and strategy across multiple platforms. Despite the rise of AI and paid tools, organic posting, manual scheduling, and direct community interaction remain the preferred approach.More than half of companies (52.6%) post on social media weekly, while 20.9% maintain daily activity. However, 15.8% post rarely, indicating social media is still secondary for some businesses.When it comes to performance, organic reach is the dominant strategy:- 71.9% prioritize content and engagement over paid promotion- 49% say organic reach delivers the best results, compared to 13.3% favoring paid campaigns- Only 2.6% rely primarily on adsWhat Content Works Best?Written content remains the most trusted format - 72.4% of companies report the highest results from articles or blog posts, which conveys the need for educational value and building authority. Still images (61.2%) and short videos (49%) were also found to be key drivers of engagement.AI is used cautiously, with 59.7% of companies using it occasionally, while only 14.3% rely heavily on it, but still indicate a preference for human-led communication.When it comes to engagement, the survey shows that 90.8% of companies consider responsiveness to comments and messages the most important tactic, which indirectly increases leads and conversions. Polls, Q&As (36.7%), and user-generated content (32.1%) are the next preferred ways to involve audiences. Even when faced with criticism, 76% of companies choose to respond publicly to maintain transparency and trust.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a leading German platform connecting IT companies and customers worldwide. With a global community of companies - over 54,655 technology professionals to date - TechBehemoths enables companies to showcase their expertise, build credibility, and access growth opportunities in the digital economy.

