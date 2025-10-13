TechBehemoths Reveals 2025 Social Media Trends: 99.5% of SMBs Use LinkedIn

Survey of 1,960 IT firms in 53 countries shows social media is now essential for business growth, with LinkedIn leading for visibility and impact

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths , the leading platform connecting IT companies with clients worldwide, has released a new global survey , “How Small and Mid-Sized Businesses Use Social Media in 2025.” The survey was conducted based on responses from 1,960 IT companies across 53 countries, with strong participation from digitally active regions such as the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Poland.The findings reveal that 99% of respondents agreed that having at least one active social media profile is now a mandatory element of business credibility and visibility.According to the survey results, LinkedIn was identified as the leading social media platform for small and mid-sized businesses, with 99.5% of companies declaring it the platform they rely on to achieve B2B and general professional visibility.The next most widely used social media platforms are: Instagram (72.4%) and Facebook (69.4%), with a focus on visual storytelling and community engagement.47.4% of companies use YouTube as a distribution channel, demonstrating the growing impact of video content in marketing. Meanwhile, X (39.3%) and TikTok (16.8%) remain niche channels, but equally valuable and specific for real-time updates and reaching a younger audience.The survey reveals that companies use social media for a variety of strategic purposes for SMBs:- Brand awareness (90.3%)- Lead generation (71.4%)- Customer engagement and community building (52.6%)- Sales and conversions (36.2%)- Recruitment and employer branding (35.2%)“We aim to use social media to share value, build trust with our audience, and position ourselves as a reliable software solutions partner,” said CodeCapital respondent.Who Shapes Social Media Strategy?Millennials lead social media strategy (≈70%), while Generation Z (36%) is the creative force behind execution, driving trends through short videos and digital communities.Gen X (17%) and Boomers (3%) remain less involved in daily execution but contribute to long-term planning and budgeting.47%-77% of companies manage content manually (26, 5%) or using scheduling tools (26,5%).32.1% combine planning with spontaneous posts, and another 15.3% rely mostly on live, spontaneous posting.Although tools like Buffer, Later, and Meta Business Suite are used, many firms prefer direct engagement and authenticity in their content strategy.More than half of businesses (53.6%) began their social media activity between 2013 and 2015, the period when social networks gained widespread popularity, while 22.9% joined in the past 1 - 3 years.Only 0.5% of respondents reported not using social media at all, reinforcing its status as an indispensable part of business identity in 2025.The results also show that social media is no longer an optional activity; it’s embedded in daily operations.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a leading German platform connecting IT companies and customers worldwide. With a global community of companies - over 54,551 technology professionals to date - TechBehemoths enables companies to showcase their expertise, build credibility, and access growth opportunities in the digital economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.