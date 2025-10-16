Hidalgo CBP officers seize $1M in unreported U.S. currency, weapons, firearms parts and ammunition

ANZALDUAS, Texas – Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Hidalgo Port of Entry recently seized more than $1 million in unreported currency and a trove of weapons, firearms parts and bullets in a single outbound enforcement action.

The seizure took place on Oct. 8, when CBP officers working at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a 24-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2019 Chevy Silverado which was selected for a routine outbound inspection. During secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered unreported bulk U.S. currency totaling $1,033,500, weapons, firearms parts and ammunition hidden within the vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers maintain a constant state of vigilance and their utilization of inspections skills, experience and technology led to this significant outbound currency and weapons seizure,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “Seizures of unreported bulk currency, often proceeds from illicit activity, and weapons deprive cartels of profits and the ability to inflict further harm on others.”

CBP officers seized the currency, weapons, and ammunition along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

