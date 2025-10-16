CBP interdicts vessel transporting 13 illegal aliens from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia reaching Puerto Rico

CABO ROJO, Puerto Rico – Air and Marine Operations, an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, interdicted a 41-foot sailing vessel transporting 13 illegal aliens near Combate beach on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 12.

An AMO asset identified and tracked a vessel as it approached the West Coast of Puerto Rico. With the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Puerto Rico Police Fuerzas Unidas de Rápida Acción, or FURA, unit, CBP stopped the sailing target near the shoreline of Combate in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. The vessel was escorted back to the Michel unit for inspection.

Onboard Marine Interdiction Agents found 13 individuals, including 10 males from Uzbekistan, one female from Kyrgyzstan, and two males from Russia. None of the individuals possessed documentation permitting legal entry or stay in the United States.

“This successful interdiction demonstrates the unwavering commitment and vigilance of the Michel O. Maceda Marine Unit in protecting our nation’s borders,” said Director, Caribbean Air and Marine Branch Christopher Hunter. “By intercepting this vessel before it reached Puerto Rico’s shores, we have once again upheld the integrity of our maritime security and ensured the safety of our communities. We remain steadfast in our mission to deter and disrupt illegal maritime activity.”

The subjects were apprehended and subsequently transferred in good health to Special Agents from the Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

This operation highlights the ongoing commitment of AMO’s Michel O. Maceda Marine Unit and the partners from the Caribbean Border Interagency Group to safeguarding U.S. Caribbean borders and preventing unlawful entry.