RINA Awarded FEED Contract for PETRONAS' Flagship CCS Project in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RINA , the global engineering consultancy, inspection and certification group, has been awarded the Front-End Engineering Design (“FEED”) contract by PETRONAS CCS Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (PCCSV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (“PETRONAS”), for the Southern Onshore Facilities of Malaysia’s Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) landmark development. This step marks a critical acceleration in delivering one of Southeast Asia’s most advanced low-carbon infrastructure projects – strengthening Malaysia’s position as a CCS leader in the region.Awarded following the successful execution of pre-FEED services in 2024, the FEED contract entrusts RINA with advancing engineering for the Southern onshore CO2 receiving terminal in Peninsular Malaysia. The terminal is designed to receive CO2 from multiple domestic and international industrial emitters, which will subsequently be transported and injected into offshore geological storage.“Securing the FEED phase underscores the trust placed in RINA’s engineering depth and execution capability,” said Michele Budetta, Chief Executive Officer of RINA Consulting. “We are proud to continue our collaboration with PETRONAS in advancing this strategic carbon management project. This phase introduces greater complexity and higher expectations, and we are committed to supporting the delivery of Malaysia’s most strategic CCS infrastructure to date.”With a global team of over 6,600 specialists, advanced testing facilities and expertise in integrity assessments, RINA will provide support and guidance to the development of Malaysia’s flagship CCS project, with a focus on safety, efficiency, and objectivity in technology selection and system design.This project supports Malaysia’s climate commitments and demonstrates the increasing readiness of Southeast Asia to implement large-scale, low-carbon infrastructure. RINA’s appointment to the FEED phase confirms its ability to support such strategic programmes and contribute to real-world decarbonisation.RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2024 of 915 million euros, over 6,600 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org- ENDS -ContactsGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731victoria.silvestri@rina.org

