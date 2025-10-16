Estepona, Europe’s New Residential Hub: How It Competes with Marbella and Sotogrande

Tyrian Residences: Estepona’s New Landmark Estepona is known as “The Garden of the Costa del Sol” – © Christian Hergesell – Unsplash Construction works for Tyrian Residences

Estepona emerges as southern Europe’s new residential hub — blending Andalusian authenticity, security and discreet sophistication for global buyers.

ESTEPONA, MALAGA, SPAIN, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The city of Estepona (Costa del Sol, Málaga) has undergone a profound transformation over the last decade, emerging as one of southern Europe’s most desirable residential destinations. Unlike other parts of the Andalusian coast, Estepona has evolved into a modern, high-quality urban model without losing its identity as a traditional pueblo blanco.The combination of authenticity, safety, sustainability, and a climate offering more than 320 days of sunshine a year has placed Estepona firmly on the radar of international buyers seeking more than a property: a way of life defined by discretion, comfort, and a deep connection with place.“Estepona has established itself as one of southern Europe’s most attractive residential destinations, thanks to a rare balance between local authenticity and international standards of excellence,” says Vitaliy Rushchynskyy, Co-Founder and CEO of Prestige Expo Group, the company behind landmark developments such as Tyrian Residences, which reflects the architectural and lifestyle transformation of the city.A Safe, Green and Connected CityEstepona is now considered one of the safest cities in Spain, with security levels among the highest in the province of Málaga and well above the national average. This sense of safety is one of the main reasons families and international residents choose to settle here.With a population of more than 78,000 in 2025, up 11 per cent in five years, the city has expanded in a measured way under a local policy focused on urban regeneration and sustainability. Over the past decade, the area of parks and gardens has expanded by 57 per cent, twice the national average, reinforcing Estepona’s reputation as the Garden of the Costa del Sol.This green network is complemented by new infrastructure such as the Mirador del Carmen, the renewed seafront promenade and new cultural and sports facilities including the Municipal Athletics Stadium and a new velodrome with areas for rugby, cycling and football. Along the coastline, the 20-kilometre Senda Litoral connects much of the municipality through a continuous pedestrian and cycling route that promotes sustainable mobility and a close relationship with the sea.The result is a city that combines security, urban beauty and first-class services, all within an hour of the international airports of Málaga and Gibraltar.Golf, Polo and Mediterranean LifestyleInternationally known as part of the Costa del Golf, the Estepona area attracts those who appreciate world-class facilities. Nearby are some of Europe’s most prestigious courses including Real Club Valderrama, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande and Real Club de Golf Las Brisas. Close by, Sotogrande adds a vibrant polo scene with Santa María Polo Club and Ayala Polo Club among its best-known venues.Estepona also stands out for its healthcare offering, with multilingual private centres such as Hospiten and Vithas, and the public Hospital de Alta Resolución de Estepona. The city’s educational ecosystem includes Colegio San José, Atalaya International School and Atlas American School, reinforcing its appeal for international families and long-term investors.The Rise of a Quiet-Luxury DestinationThe property market confirms Estepona’s growing stature. In just three years, property values have increased by more than 55 per cent, driven by a 20 to 25 per cent rise in international investment. Buyers are attracted by the dual opportunity for rental yield and capital appreciation, combined with a stable, year-round lifestyle.A mix of security, climate, architectural quality and natural surroundings has positioned Estepona as a destination of quiet luxury, where comfort and authenticity prevail over ostentation.“Here, elegance is measured by the serenity of the environment and the quality of the details,” notes the CEO.Tyrian Residences: Estepona’s New LandmarkAmong the projects that symbolise this new chapter is Tyrian Residences, developed by Prestige Expo Group and Grupo BZH, located on the beachfront in the Punta Plata area. Conceived as a collection of 40 “villas in the sky”, the project combines the privacy and proportions of a Mediterranean villa with panoramic views of the sea and mountains, complemented by a concierge service managed by Grupo Besaya, available 24/7 year-round through a dedicated app.Designed by Yodezeen Studio and Arata Arquitectura, Tyrian Residences redefines residential standards on the Costa del Sol as Estepona’s first development entering WELL Silver pre-certification, the international framework that measures how architecture supports human health.The WELL standard evaluates parameters such as air and water purity, circadian lighting and non-toxic materials, ensuring that wellbeing is embedded in the building itself. Beyond its interiors, Tyrian also contributes to urban wellness through the Smart Boulevard, a landscaped pedestrian corridor at the building’s entrance that features speed-sensitive lighting and low-water vegetation, adding a new green space to Estepona’s sustainability plan.“Tyrian Residences redefines what it means to live by the sea,” says Rushchynskyy. “It brings together the privacy and scale of a villa with the service and comfort of a five-star resort, setting a new benchmark for quality on the Costa del Sol.”With a construction investment exceeding €70 million and more than half of its units already sold, Tyrian consolidates Estepona’s position as a hub for international investment and wellness-centred living.A City that Has Kept Its Soul“Estepona’s success lies in its equilibrium,” adds Rushchynskyy. “While other Mediterranean cities have succumbed to overdevelopment, Estepona has preserved its identity with streets full of flowers, authentic hospitality and a human scale that recalls its origins as a white village. That authenticity, combined with its new cultural and gastronomic offering, has turned it into a meeting point between tradition and modernity.”High-end restaurant projects —such as Malva Beach or the upcoming openings by Besaya Group— further enhance the town’s lifestyle appeal, blending Mediterranean cuisine, design and impeccable service.“The future of high-end real estate lies in creating places with soul,” concludes the CEO. “Estepona has achieved what few destinations manage: to grow without losing authenticity. That is why it has become the preferred choice for those seeking a home that unites serenity, culture and contemporary design.”

