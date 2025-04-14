Ikkil Bay boosts Estepona as a luxury real estate hub, with beachfront properties rising up to 35% in value

All elevated villas at Ikkil Bay enjoy panoramic sea views. Estepona has managed to maintain its white Andalusian village charm. Ikkil Bay has the services of a five-star hotel.

ESTEPONA, MALAGA, SPAIN, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just eight exclusive sky villas overlooking the Mediterranean, Ikkil Bay has established itself as a flagship for the new wave of luxury real estate on Spain’s Costa del Sol. This pioneering development has not only achieved the highest apartment sales prices in Estepona’s history, but also leads a market trend that sees beachfront properties increase in value by up to 35% over five years.Boasting a privileged location between Marbella and Sotogrande, a distinctive architectural design and five-star resort-style amenities, Ikkil Bay reflects the evolution of Estepona into a destination with Andalusian soul, international appeal, and growing interest from high-net-worth international buyers.Estepona: From coastal village to international investment hubLocated in southern Spain, in the Andalusia region, and exceptionally well connected to the rest of Europe via Málaga and Gibraltar international airports, Estepona has undergone a remarkable urban transformation in recent decades. Just 20 minutes from Marbella—a benchmark for international luxury since the 1960s—and 30 minutes from Sotogrande—renowned for its refined, discreet exclusivity—Estepona is now a genuine and sophisticated alternative for global investors and second-home seekers.Despite its growth, Estepona has retained its charm as a traditional Andalusian town. According to data from Ikkil Bay, premium beachfront properties can appreciate in value by as much as 35% within five years, driven by the scarcity of high-end developments and the city’s consolidation as a prime real estate destination.“Estepona now offers everything a high-end international buyer is looking for: privacy, security, natural surroundings, cultural life, and excellent international connections — all while preserving its Andalusian essence,” says José Andrés Mena, CEO of Jamena Construcciones, developer and builder of Ikkil Bay.Ikkil Bay: Architecture, exclusivity and Mediterranean livingIkkil Bay is the only development of its kind currently completed in Estepona. Located on the beachfront of Playa del Cristo, one of the city’s most iconic areas, it offers just eight sky villas with uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean, the Rock of Gibraltar, and, on clear days, the North African coastline.The residences range in size from 200 to 547 square metres, combining the space and privacy of a villa with the benefits of a boutique building: enhanced security, energy efficiency, optimised maintenance, and outstanding communal areas. Prices range from €2.3 million to €5 million, highlighting the exclusivity of each unit.The architectural design, by Senda Projects and Aragón Arquitectos, features natural materials such as wood, marble and glass to create a warm yet refined environment. Interiors are equipped with advanced home automation, intelligent climate control systems, top-tier appliances and carefully selected finishes to ensure maximum comfort and sophistication.Five-star services inspired by luxury hospitalityIkkil Bay offers its residents a lifestyle comparable to that of a luxury five-star hotel. Facilities include a heated indoor pool with spa zone, Turkish bath, sauna, hydrotherapy pool, a fully equipped gym, and a panoramic rooftop solarium with infinity pool. Vertical gardens, landscaped areas with cascading water features, and an underground car park with private vehicle lift complete the experience.One of Ikkil Bay’s most innovative features is its tailored concierge service, the first of its kind on the Costa del Sol. Inspired by the best of international luxury hospitality, this service enables residents to outsource everything from daily errands to bespoke experiences such as private event planning, exclusive travel management, or personalised family services.“Our aim was not simply to build a premium residential project, but to introduce a new lifestyle concept on the Costa del Sol — one that blends sophistication, privacy, and a close connection to the sea,” concludes José Andrés Mena.About Ikkil BayIkkil Bay is a boutique luxury development located on the beachfront in Estepona, Spain. With singular architectural design, eight unique residences and premium services, it represents a new standard of Mediterranean luxury. The project has been developed and built by Jamena Construcciones.

