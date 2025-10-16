Shufti Hosts Exclusive ‘Evening Of Trust’ In London, Bringing Together Industry Leaders For A Curated Conversation

Shufti Evening of Trust - SET London

An invitation-only evening at The Ivy Soho, where top banking, fintech, and regulatory leaders engage in candid dialogue on trust, growth, and innovation.

SET London offers a rare setting where decision makers can share insights with peers of equal calibre, and walk away with perspectives that reshape how they lead.” — Shahid Hanif, Co-founder and CEO of Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, the global leader in digital identity verification and compliance innovation, will host its signature event, Shufti Evening of Trust (SET London), a private leadership gathering bringing together select global executives and regulators who define the direction of digital trust.

The closed-door event will take place on Thursday, 23 October 2025, at the prestigious The Ivy Soho Brasserie – The Blake Room, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This highly curated, invitation-only gathering will bring together C-suite executives, industry disruptors, and senior leaders for an evening of fine dining focused on authentic conversation, strategic thinking, and collaborative insight into the future of digital trust.

Every seat is held by someone whose decisions shape how trust is interpreted and enforced across banking, fintech, and digital infrastructure.

It won’t be wrong to mention that it is an evening of dialogue among equals, a quiet forum where C-suite leaders can exchange what cannot be said on a public stage or captured in formal compliance reports.

Beyond the discussion itself, it also offers a rare moment of exclusive executive networking, an opportunity to engage directly with senior counterparts driving regulatory, operational, and technological transformation across sectors.

Unlike conventional conferences or industry panels, Shufti Evening of Trust (SET) London offers an intentionally private format: no presentations, no staged speeches, and no commercial pitches. Instead, the emphasis is on unfiltered dialogue among those who are influencing policy, innovation, and regulation in high-stakes, regulated sectors.

“We created SET to be a space where leadership conversations are not just heard but understood,” said Shahid Hanif, Co-founder and CEO of Shufti. “In a world overloaded with information and noise, the voices of those leading transformation deserve a table where they can speak freely and listen deeply. That’s what SET represents.”

Held from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, the closed-door roundtable promises value beyond networking. Attendees will calibrate their insights with fellow industry pioneers, identify common barriers, and discuss actionable pathways for resilience and trust in an increasingly digitized world.

Shufti, as host, will not present, share a demo, or direct the conversation. Its role is to convene, listen, and reflect on what the industry needs as defined by those tasked with safeguarding it.

With limited seating and strictly by invitation, SET maintains its reputation as a high-impact forum, ensuring every attendee is an active participant, not an audience member. Those invited represent the highest levels of leadership and innovation, with perspectives that carry weight across financial, governmental, and digital trust domains.

SET London 2025 is part of Shufti’s ongoing commitment to convening thought leaders and decision-makers in trusted, non-commercial environments where industry challenges, regulatory shifts, and opportunities for innovation can be shared without distraction.

The event is designed for active contributors, where every seat is held by someone actively transforming or safeguarding digital ecosystems, and where every attendee leaves with ideas that reshape how they lead, gained through direct, peer-level exchange.

"This evening brings together those who define the frameworks others rely on,” said Shahid Hanif, Co-founder and CEO of Shufti. "Every participant in the room is someone whose choices define how trust, privacy, and governance evolve globally. Our role is to listen and to learn directly from those building the frameworks of tomorrow.”

The London edition follows a series of successful SET events held in global financial and regulatory hubs, each designed to foster genuine connections between stakeholders who rarely share space in such a candid setting.

For senior leaders seeking a space to reflect, challenge ideas, and be heard among equals, SET London is more than an event; it is a focused circle of influence.

Attendance is strictly limited, and participation is by invitation only. If you have already received an invitation, please confirm your attendance through your designated contact.

If you are a senior executive and wish to contribute your perspective at SET London, you may request access or register your interest directly here: https://shuftipro.com/events/shufti-evening-of-trust-set-london/

Seats will be confirmed on a priority basis for senior decision-makers and recommended participants.



About Shufti

Shufti is a global leader in AI-powered identity verification and KYC/AML compliance solutions, trusted by over 1,000 clients across 240+ countries and territories. Its Global Trust Platform delivers real-time ID verification, biometric authentication, and risk intelligence, enabling secure onboarding, fraud prevention, and regulatory alignment across sectors.

Shufti helps organizations meet evolving compliance requirements while prioritizing privacy and user experience. Its in-house technology supports enterprises in finance, fintech, gaming, crypto, e-commerce, and healthcare to strengthen integrity and ensure the security of digital interactions in a fast-moving regulatory environment.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices worldwide, Shufti continues to collaborate with governments, regulators, and global institutions to define the standards of responsible digital identity and global trust infrastructure.

SOURCE SHUFTI

Effortless KYC: Shufti’s AI-Powered Identity Verification

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.