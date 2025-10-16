Virtual recipes with smell: Olorama leads the food tech revolution

Olorama revolutionizes food tech by adding real scents to virtual recipes, letting users “taste” with smell and enjoy fully immersive culinary experiences.

VALENCIA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olorama Technology, a global innovator in digital scent solutions, is transforming the culinary experience with its groundbreaking virtual recipes enhanced by smell. By integrating authentic aromas into digital platforms, Olorama enables users to “taste” with their noses, creating fully immersive cooking, dining, and food education experiences.As food experiences increasingly move online, through recipe apps, virtual cooking classes, and interactive culinary content, the sense of smell becomes a critical element for engagement. Olorama’s technology allows precise simulation of ingredients and cooking aromas, bringing digital recipes to life like never before.A new dimension in culinary education and home cookingVirtual recipes enhanced with scent offer chefs, educators, and food enthusiasts a multisensory tool to explore flavors without ever entering a kitchen. Students in culinary schools can smell the aromas of a dish in progress, recipe app users can preview the fragrance of ingredients before cooking, and restaurants can offer immersive marketing experiences that engage audiences remotely.“Olorama is turning the digital culinary world into a fully immersive experience,” said Raúl Porcar, engineer and creator of Olorama Technology. “Smell is intimately connected to taste and memory, so by adding realistic scents to virtual recipes, we allow people to experience food in a more emotional, interactive, and memorable way.”Applications across food tech and entertainment Olorama’s scent simulators integrate seamlessly with digital platforms, VR experiences, and cooking apps, allowing aromas to be triggered via API, DMX, or voice commands. Beyond virtual recipes, the technology is ideal for:Virtual food tastings: Experience wines, spices, or desserts without physical samples.Interactive culinary content: Enhance recipe videos, tutorials, and livestreams with authentic smells.Marketing and events: Restaurants, food brands, and festivals can engage audiences with signature scents remotely.By combining cutting-edge scent technology with digital culinary experiences, Olorama is setting a new standard for multisensory innovation in the food tech industry.For more information, visit https://olorama.com

