N Vision by Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd. Wins Gold in A' Vehicle Accessory Awards

N Vision

Cheng Shin Rubber's Innovative Intelligent Tire Recognized for Excellence in Vehicle Accessory Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious recognition in the field of vehicle accessory design, has announced Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd. as a Gold winner for their innovative work, " N Vision ." This intelligent tire has been honored in the "Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design" category, showcasing its exceptional design and functionality.N Vision's recognition in the A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Award highlights its relevance to the evolving needs of the automotive industry. As autonomous vehicles become more prevalent, the demand for components that reduce maintenance costs and extend service intervals is growing. N Vision addresses these challenges head-on, providing a solution that enhances road safety and optimizes mobility costs for users of autonomous vehicles.N Vision stands out in the market with its predictive, adaptive, and renewable functions. The intelligent tire utilizes data from multiple sensors to predict real-time road conditions, driving speed, vehicle load, and tire status. By adjusting the stretch and bending of its spokes, N Vision adapts to varying road conditions and loads, providing optimal prestress to the tread area. The tire's eco-friendly design incorporates bio-based and recycled materials, supporting a circular economy.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Cheng Shin Rubber's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the vehicle accessory industry. The award inspires the company to continue pushing the boundaries of tire technology, developing products that not only meet the evolving needs of autonomous vehicles but also contribute to a greener future.N Vision was designed by a talented team at Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd., including Chi Cheng Yeh, Tsung Han Hsieh, Kang Hao Huang, Hsin Ping Tsao, and Ching Ming Cheng.Interested parties may learn more about N Vision and its innovative design at:About Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd., established in Taiwan in 1967, is a global leader in tire manufacturing. With a presence in over 180 countries and a workforce of approximately 23,000 employees, the company is dedicated to producing high-quality tires for various applications, including automotive, light truck, ATV, motorcycle, and more. Cheng Shin Rubber operates 11 tire production bases worldwide and is ranked among the top 10 tire factories globally.About Maxxis Founded in 1967, Maxxis has grown to become one of the largest and most respected tire manufacturers in the world. With a commitment to providing the highest quality products and customer service, Maxxis distributes its tires in more than 180 countries and has operations in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Australia. The company's extensive product range includes tires for cars, light trucks, bicycles, motorcycles, ATVs, trailers, karts, industrial equipment, and lawn & garden care.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners are selected based on their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to advance art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous evaluation process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award is an immensely prestigious recognition, granted to first-rate designs that are innovative, visionary, and deliver unprecedented value.About A' Design AwardThe A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Award is a distinguished design competition that attracts participants from innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential designers in the vehicle parts, auto accessories, and care products industries. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and receive recognition for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and continues to inspire and celebrate remarkable achievements in design across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://vehicleaccessoryawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.