Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Market to Reach USD $1.73 Billion by 2029 at 8.1% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, the veterinary oxygen therapy market has shown considerable growth. The market, which stood at $1.17 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $1.27 billion in 2025, signaling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors such as the escalating demand for veterinary care, a surge in spending on pet health, the high incidence of respiratory conditions in pets, the increasing need for portable oxygen therapy equipment, and heightened awareness about animal welfare have all contributed to the growth experienced during the historic period.

It is anticipated that the veterinary oxygen therapy market will experience robust growth in the coming years, with its size projected to reach $1.73 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the rising number of pet owners, high uptake of pet insurance, growing instances of unusual canine respiratory diseases, expansion of veterinary clinics and hospitals, and an increased inclination towards home healthcare. The forecast period is also expected to see dominant trends such as improvement in veterinary oxygen therapy technology, advancements in veterinary surgical equipment, production of affordable and portable oxygen concentrators, innovative products with improved features, and advanced respiratory support systems.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Market?

The veterinary oxygen therapy market is forecasted to expand due to the growing trend of pet adoption. This surge in pet adoption is influenced by several elements, such as societal shifts, urbanization, and young adults choosing to delay starting families. Veterinary oxygen therapy provides a crucial lifeline for pets suffering from respiratory conditions, allowing pet owners to trust that their valued animal companions are getting the needed oxygen support for a quicker, more relaxed recovery. For example, in October 2023, the American Pet Products Association, a nonprofit organization located in the US, reported that 86.9 million US households, or 66% of households in 2022, had a pet. Furthermore, according to Animal Medicines Australia, which represents animal health in Australia, in November 2022, it was reported that 69% of households in Australia had a pet in 2022. Consequently, this growing trend of pet adoption is fueling the expansion of the veterinary oxygen therapy market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Industry?

Major players in the Veterinary Oxygen Therapy include:

• Atlas Copco AB

• Smiths Group

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

• Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd.

• CAIRE Inc.

• Wag Labs Inc.

• Veterinary Specialty Center

• Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

• Longfian Scitech Co. Ltd.

• CalOx Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Industry?

Major businesses in the animal oxygen treatment industry are centering their efforts on technological innovation like tri-vent technology, to enhance the delivery and regulation of oxygen for animals, simplify its use for veterinarians, and guarantee superior health results for both pets and livestock. An essential feature of the tri-vent technology is its three-vent design which optimizes air flow, averts a buildup of carbon dioxide, and increases safety via the enhancement of oxygen delivery and breath management. As an example, Pawprint Oxygen, an American oxygen solutions firm, launched the PureVent Pet Oxygen Mask in April 2023. This specialized device is intended for pets experiencing respiratory difficulties. The mask, with its triangular ergonomic shape, maximizes oxygen delivery whilst significantly reducing dangerous gas rebreathing. The design has proven particularly beneficial for pets with health conditions such as congestive heart failure (CHF), asthma, or laryngeal paralysis. The tri-vent system benefits from three strategically positioned vents allowing exhaled carbon dioxide (CO2) to be released without mixing with new oxygen, potentially reducing CO2 rebreathing by as much as 80%. The PureVent Pet Oxygen Mask marks a major development in animal healthcare, providing a safer and more effective method for delivering oxygen to pets, all the while ensuring their wellbeing and protection.

What Segments Are Covered In The Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Market Report?

The veterinary oxygen therapy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Veterinary Oxygen Concentrator, Accessories

2) By Animal Type: Small Animals, Large Animals, Other Animal Types

3) By Application: Intensive Care Units (ICU), Homecare setting Or Postoperative Care, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Veterinary Oxygen Concentrator: Portable Oxygen Concentrators, Stationary Oxygen Concentrators, High-Flow Oxygen Concentrators

2) By Accessories: Oxygen Masks, Oxygen Tubing, Flow Meters and Regulators, Oxygen Cages and Chambers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the veterinary oxygen therapy market. The market report for veterinary oxygen therapy covers various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

