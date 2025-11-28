Print Label Market to Reach USD $60.84 Billion by 2029 at 5.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Print Label Market In 2025?

The market size for print labels has been showing a steady increase in recent years. Predictions show it rising from $47.04 billion in 2024 to $49.11 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The past growth trend is due to factors such as increased globalization, heightened consumer consciousness, the e-commerce surge, a need for regulatory compliance, the proliferation of stock-keeping units (SKU), and brand differentiation.

In the coming years, the print label market is set to witness significant growth, rising to a value of $60.84 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors contributing to growth during the forecast period includes sustainability issues, changes in the retail environment, the growth of digital printing, global supply chain problems, and a heightened emphasis on anti-counterfeit measures. Notable trends predicted for this period encompass the use of augmented reality (AR) in labeling, the integration and automation of data, regulatory compliance and labeling standards, personalization and customization, and the incorporation of smart labels and RFID.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Print Label Market?

The growth of the print label market is being driven by a surge in demand for manufactured goods. The term 'manufactured goods' pertains to all products that are produced through a procedure that transforms raw materials into final commodities. Product labels, bar code labels, asset labels, and shipping labels provided by the print label contribute toward meeting the demand for these manufactured goods. The Office for National Statistics, which is an executive office of the UK Statistics Authority based in the UK, stated in September 2024 that the sales of product manufacturers in the UK recorded a total value of $620.30 billion (£456.1 billion) in 2023. This marked an increase of $23.39 billion (£17.2 billion) or 3.9% from the $597.62 billion (£438.9 billion) recorded in 2022. Consequently, the growing demand for manufactured goods fuels the expansion of the print label market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Print Label Industry?

Major players in the Print Label include:

• Mondi Group

• Multi-Color Corporation

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

• Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

• Cenveo Corporation

• Fort Dearborn Company

• Fuji Seal International Inc.

• Autajon Group

• Brady Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Print Label Market?

In the print label market, leading businesses aim to boost operational effectiveness and offer more customisation possibilities for firms in different sectors through technological innovations like IoT-powered connectable label printers. These high-functioning printing tools use Internet of Things (IoT) technology to link with other smart devices and networks, offering remote monitoring and management capabilities while facilitating the creation and printing of labels from a variety of devices. This results in an increase in productivity and improves the efficiency of the labeling process. For example, Brother International, a firm based in the United States offering office equipment and document management solutions, rolled out its newest IoT-enabled connectable label printers in April 2024. Aimed at the B2B sector and large enterprises, these printers serve to boost labeling efficiency and productivity. Notably, they come equipped with advanced functions such as mobile connectivity, adjustable templates, and tough laminated labels that promise consistency and quality for high-volume printing demands.

What Segments Are Covered In The Print Label Market Report?

The print label market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Print Process: Offset lithography, Gravure, Flexography, Screen, Letterpress, Electrophotography, Inkjet

2) By Raw Material: Metal Labels, Plastic Or Polymer Labels

3) By Label Format: Wet-Glue Labels, Pressure-Sensitive Labels, Linerless Labels, Multi-part Tracking Labels, In-Mold Labels, Shrink And Stretch Sleeves

4) By End-user Industries: Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Household, Industrial (Automotive, Industrial Chemicals, Consumer And Non-Consumer Durables), Logistics, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Offset Lithography: Sheet-Fed Offset, Web-Fed Offset

2) By Gravure: Cylinder Gravure, Photogravure

3) By Flexography: Anilox Flexography, Relief Flexography

4) By Screen Printing: Manual Screen Printing, Automatic Screen Printing

5) By Letterpress: Traditional Letterpress, Digital Letterpress

6) By Electrophotography: Laser Printing, LED Printing

7) By Inkjet: Continuous Inkjet, Drop-On-Demand Inkjet

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Print Label Market By 2025?

In 2024, the print label market was dominated by North America, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The print label market report encapsulates regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

