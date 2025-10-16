Hua Chenyu Mars Concert by Peng Guo, Ka Ping Kwok and Bin Li Wins Gold in A' Stage Awards

Hua Chenyu Mars Concert

Innovative Stage Design for Hua Chenyu Mars Concert Receives Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of performing arts design, has announced that the "Hua Chenyu Mars Concert" stage design by Peng Guo, Ka Ping Kwok and Bin Li has been awarded the Golden A' Design Award in the Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional innovation, creativity, and technical proficiency demonstrated by the winning design.The award-winning stage design for the Hua Chenyu Mars Concert showcases the latest advancements in performing arts design, aligning with current industry trends and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in stage design. The innovative use of mirrored LED screens, mechanical elements, and immersive circular structures provides a glimpse into the future of live performances, offering practical benefits for both performers and audiences alike.The Hua Chenyu Mars Concert stage design stands out for its ingenious integration of the performance area, installations, and structures within the venue, collectively creating a visually stunning "Martian civilization" that is both epic and futuristic. The design draws inspiration from the magnificent cities of mythological realms, evoking a sense of harmony with nature and a longing for the unknown. The stage's high load-bearing capacity, numerous transformation effects, and ability to adapt to weather changes demonstrate the designers' commitment to safety, functionality, and aesthetics.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of the design team behind the Hua Chenyu Mars Concert stage. It is expected to inspire future projects within the performing arts industry, setting new benchmarks for innovation, immersion, and audience engagement. The award also motivates the team to continue pushing the boundaries of stage design, creating unforgettable experiences for performers and audiences worldwide.The Hua Chenyu Mars Concert stage design was a collaborative effort by a talented team of professionals. Peng Guo, Ka Ping Kwok, and Bin Li were the lead designers, working in partnership with Beijing Yamei Times Culture Media Co Ltd to bring this visionary concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at the dedicated page created by the A' Design Awards:About Beijing Yamei Times Culture Media Co. LtdBeijing Yamei Times Culture Media Co. Ltd, established in 2012 and located in Beijing, is a company primarily engaged in the cultural and arts industry. With a focus on creating innovative and immersive experiences, the company has been at the forefront of the performing arts scene, collaborating with renowned artists and designers to deliver groundbreaking productions.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation, technical proficiency, and impact within their respective categories. Winners of this award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates each entry based on pre-established criteria. The Golden A' Design Award in the Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design category recognizes designs that excel in areas such as innovative concept, artistic execution, emotional engagement, audience interaction, set design mastery, and sustainability in production.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across various industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from pioneering designers, progressive agencies, cutting-edge companies, and influential organizations worldwide. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of their respective industries.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://performingartaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.