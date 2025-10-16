2021 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert by Peng Guo, Ka Ping Kwok and Bin Li Wins Prestigious A' Stage Award

2021 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert

Innovative Stage Design Recognized with Esteemed International Design Prize

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of performing arts design, has announced the 2021 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert as a winner in the Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design work by Peng Guo, Ka Ping Kwok and Bin Li , celebrating their innovative approach to stage design.The award-winning stage design for the 2021 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert holds significant relevance for the performing arts industry. By seamlessly blending the concert experience with the natural surroundings, the design showcases a fresh approach to outdoor performances. This innovative concept aligns with the growing trend of immersive and environmentally conscious events, offering a template for future productions to follow.The 2021 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert stage design stands out for its ingenious adaptation to both daytime and nighttime environments. The meticulously crafted "Martian Treehouse" main stage immerses the audience in a mystical universe, while the "home stage" provides a warm and inviting space for interactive performances. The seamless integration of the sound system into the stage design ensures optimal audio quality across the extended platform.Winning the A' Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design Award serves as a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of the design team behind the 2021 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects, encouraging the team to continue pushing the boundaries of stage design and delivering immersive experiences that captivate audiences.Team MembersThe 2021 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Peng Guo, Ka Ping Kwok, and Bin Li played pivotal roles in the stage design, while Beijing Yamei Times Culture Media Co Ltd provided essential support in realizing this innovative project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Beijing Yamei Times Culture Media Co. LtdBeijing Yamei Times Culture Media Co. Ltd, established in 2008, is a Beijing-based company specializing in creative and marketing services for the cultural media industry. With a focus on innovation and industry expertise, Yamei Times offers a wide range of services, including film and television production, brand promotion, event planning, and public relations communication. The company's professional team and advanced technology enable them to deliver precise, innovative, and efficient solutions that help clients stand out in a competitive market.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. These designs are distinguished by their visionary approach and the exceptional talent of their creators. Gold A' Design Award winners demonstrate the ability to advance the frontiers of art, science, design, and technology, delivering solutions that surpass expectations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition spans all industries and welcomes entries from around the globe. The A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by acknowledging and celebrating exceptional designs that positively impact society. Through a rigorous evaluation process involving a world-class jury of experts, the competition showcases pioneering designs on an international stage, driving inspiration and advancement in the design community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at https://famous-designers.org

