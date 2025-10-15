Thursday, October 16, 2025

CANADA, October 15 - Note: All times local 11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to combat crime and protect our communities. He will be joined by the Secretary of State (Labour), John Zerucelli, and the Secretary of State (Combatting Crime), Ruby Sahota. Notes for media: Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m. 3:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a local business. Note for media: 4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford. Closed to media

