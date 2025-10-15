Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,940 in the last 365 days.

Thursday, October 16, 2025

CANADA, October 15 - Note: All times local

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to combat crime and protect our communities. He will be joined by the Secretary of State (Labour), John Zerucelli, and the Secretary of State (Combatting Crime), Ruby Sahota.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m.

3:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a local business.

 Note for media:

4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.

Closed to media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more