Ceramics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

How Large Will The Ceramics Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the ceramics market has experienced a consistent expansion in size. Its growth is projected to increase from $238.76 billion in 2024 to $248.82 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Factors such as artisanal heritage and tradition, technological developments in ceramics manufacturing, the integration of historic architecture, cultural and artistic importance, and the impact of historic trade and globalization have all contributed to the market's growth during the historic period.

In the upcoming years, a robust increase is anticipated in the size of the ceramics market. This growth is expected to reach $304.58 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This forecasted surge can be linked to various factors such as escalating demand in the construction sector, sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, evolving consumer preferences, expansion in the medical and healthcare sectors, as well as global trends in urbanization. Moreover, the predicted trends also encompass cross-industry collaborations, the application of ceramics in energy solutions, artistic expression, expansion of the market in emerging regions, as well as an increased focus on healthcare and bioceramics.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Ceramics Market Landscape?

The growth of the ceramics market is projected to be boosted by an increase in the construction industry. Urbanization is accelerating rapidly, leading to increased construction in both developed and emerging economies, which in turn is heightening the demand for ceramics and ceramics-related products. For instance, a report from the Office for National Statistics in the UK stated that the value of construction work rose by 15.8% to $161,129 million USD (£32,989 million) in 2022, while new orders increased by 11.4% to $97,813 million USD (£80,837 million) in November 2023. This uptick in construction activities is stimulating the need for ceramics and related items, which are critical for several building purposes such as tiles and sanitary ware. Hence, the expansion of the construction industry is a significant contributor to the ceramics market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Ceramics Market?

Major players in the Ceramics include:

• Saint Gobain

• Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company

• Kyocera Corporation

• Corning Inc.

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Caesar

• McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

• Sisecam Group

• Imerys Ceramics

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Ceramics Sector?

The ceramics market is witnessing a significant trend in the form of technological advancements. These advancements include 3D printing, which represents a major stride forward in technological innovation. An example of this is the launch in September 2024 by Austria-based Lithoz, a company known for creating high-performance, bioresorbable ceramics using their patented Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) technology. The company introduced CeraMax Vario V900, a ceramic 3D printer that offers the largest build space of its kind, measuring 250 x 250 x 290 mm. The printer utilizes Laser-Induced Slipcasting technology, a method that uses water-based ceramic slurries, and can lay up to 1,000 µm of slurry per layer, improving the speed and efficacy of the printing process. The CeraMax Vario V900 also optimizes the debinding process, facilitating the creation of products with thicker walls and optimal density. This innovative technology makes it perfectly suited for the manufacturing of large, high-quality ceramic components needed in industries such as aerospace, medical, and research.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Ceramics Market

The ceramics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Traditional, Advanced

2) By End User: Building And Construction, Industrial, Medical

3) By Application: Tiles, Sanitary Wares, Abrasives, Pottery, Bricks And Pipes, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Traditional: Tableware, Pottery, Sanitary Ware, Tiles, Structural Clay Products

2) By Advanced: Bioceramics, Electronics Ceramics, Refractories, Ceramics For Aerospace And Defense, Technical Ceramics

Ceramics Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the ceramics market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The ceramics market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

