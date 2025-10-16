Al Ghunayman by Islam Farrag Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards

Al Ghunayman

Innovative Villa Design Recognized for Organic Flow and Sculptural FaÃ§ade

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture design, has announced Al Ghunayman by Islam Farrag as a Gold winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the exceptional design of Al Ghunayman, showcasing its innovative approach to villa architecture that seamlessly blends organic forms with modern luxury.Al Ghunayman's Gold A' Design Award win holds significance for the architecture industry and potential clients alike. The design exemplifies current trends in villa architecture, featuring fluid spaces, expansive glass walls, and a harmonious integration with nature. By pushing the boundaries of traditional angular designs, Al Ghunayman sets a new standard for contemporary living, offering practical benefits such as optimized natural light and ventilation.What sets Al Ghunayman apart is its unique fusion of organic elegance and architectural innovation. The villa's fluid, curved lines create a dynamic and captivating living experience, while the sculptural faÃ§ade with undulating curves enhances both aesthetics and functionality. The minimalist interiors, complemented by a subdued color palette, evoke a sense of tranquility and sophistication. Smart technology and sustainable features further elevate the design, ensuring comfort and efficiency.The Gold A' Design Award for Al Ghunayman serves as an inspiration for Islam Farrag and the Core ARK team to continue pushing the boundaries of villa architecture. This recognition validates their commitment to innovative design solutions that blend luxury, functionality, and timeless elegance. As a multi-award-winning firm, Core ARK is poised to further influence industry standards and inspire future projects that redefine modern living.Interested parties may learn more at:About Islam FarragIslam Farrag, the founder of Core Architects, established the design & build firm in Kuwait in 2017. Despite facing significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, Islam refused to let his dreams crumble. Through innovative thinking and a dedicated team, he successfully navigated the studio through uncertain times, solidifying Core Architects' position as a rising star in the Kuwaiti architecture industry.About Core ARKCore Ark, founded by Islam Farrag Elsayyed in 2018, is a multi-award-winning architectural and design firm based in Kuwait. With a focus on architecture, interior design, and construction, the dedicated team at Core Ark delivers superior design solutions that blend luxury, functionality, and timeless elegance. Through meticulous site analysis, creative design processes, and expert construction management, Core Ark creates bespoke environments that inspire and elevate the human experience, reflecting their commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and functional efficiency. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a notable achievement, acknowledging the exceptional skill and visionary approach of the awarded designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecturedesignaward.com

