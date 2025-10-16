Rizta by Ather Energy Design Wins Gold in A' Scooter Design Awards

Rizta

Ather Energy Design's Innovative Family Electric Scooter, Rizta, Earns Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of scooter design, has announced Ather Energy Design 's Rizta as the Gold winner in the Scooter Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Rizta, a family-oriented electric scooter that combines comfort, eco-friendliness, and practicality.The A' Scooter Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and potential customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs. Rizta's recognition underscores its ability to advance scooter design standards and practices, offering practical benefits to users through its compact size, easy maneuverability, instant torque, and spacious storage.Rizta stands out in the market with its fusion of youthful energy and functional sophistication. Inspired by keywords like young, lively, fresh, friendly, and inviting, the scooter features soft, rounded volumes paired with crisp details, reflecting the aesthetics of contemporary lifestyle products. The playful colors and sleek lines contribute to its approachability and joy-evoking design.This prestigious recognition from the A' Scooter Design Award serves as motivation for Ather Energy Design to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in future projects. The award not only celebrates Rizta's exceptional design but also highlights the brand's commitment to creating scooters that combine functionality, aesthetics, and eco-friendliness.Rizta was designed by a talented team at Ather Energy Design, including Shantanu Jog (Studio Lead), Tamilanbu Murthi (Project Lead), Siva Shanker (Designer), Rohan Jadhav (Designer), Bhuvaneshwara Achar (Digital sculptor), and Sounak Purkayastha (Digital sculptor).Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Rizta scooter by visiting its dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Ather Energy DesignAther Energy Design, based in India, is the design arm of Ather Energy, a company revolutionizing urban mobility through the creation of high-performance electric scooters. With a focus on sleek, tech-forward designs and a commitment to building a complete ecosystem for electric vehicles, Ather Energy Design plays a crucial role in distinguishing the brand in the rapidly growing Indian EV market.About Ather EnergyFounded in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy is an Indian company challenging the dominance of internal combustion engines with their innovative electric scooters. The Ather 450 product line, India's first smart and connected electric scooters, exemplifies the company's belief in the future of personal mobility. Ather Energy's offerings encompass scooters, charging infrastructure, accessories, and ownership plans, as they build a comprehensive ecosystem for electric vehicles in India.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate high levels of innovation and significant impact within the Scooter Design category. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, safety features, eco-friendliness, technology integration, user-friendliness, space efficiency, durability, customization options, and overall design aesthetics. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of scooter designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts entries from design professionals, companies, and manufacturers worldwide. Through a blind peer-review process, a panel of influential experts, industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing and celebrating innovative designs, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

