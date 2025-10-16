Registration for 2025 Virtual Great Lakes PFAS Summit now open
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is hosting the sixth annual virtual Great Lakes PFAS Summit on December 2-4, 2025. Registration is now open for exhibitors and attendees.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) continue to present some of the biggest challenges in chemical contamination across the world. States throughout the nation, including the Great Lakes region, are finding PFAS contamination in a growing number of locations where these persistent chemicals pose a threat to human health and the environment.
The Great Lakes PFAS Summit will bring together environmental program managers, policy experts, researchers, and contractors from around the Great Lakes region to share new methods of addressing this contamination and present innovative technical solutions developed to address these “forever” chemicals. Thousands of participants from all over the globe will include local, state, and federal government officials; environmental consultants and vendors; academic researchers and students; industry managing PFAS contamination; and community organizations.
Sessions will focus on:
- Human Impacts
- Ecological Impacts
- Regulation
- Fate and Transport
- Treatment
- PFAS in Consumer Products
The Summit will be held virtually through a combination of Zoom and the event app, Whova. All registrants will have the ability to network, chat with peers, visit with exhibitors, and contact speakers.
View the agenda and register today. The registration deadline is Dec.1.
- Get information on the most current and reliable science and policy.
- Network with thousands of professionals from around the world using our online event platform, Whova.
- Explore current and future research topics related to PFAS.
- Hear the latest from federal, state, and local officials on their challenges and innovative solutions in dealing with these "forever chemicals."
- Earn Continuing Education Hours (CEH) / Professional Development Hours (PDH). (The Summit does not provide water operator CECs.)
