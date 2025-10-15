It’s Firewood Month: Do you know what’s in your wood?

Most people don’t spend much time thinking about firewood. If it’s split and dry, it’s good to go, right?

Well, maybe not. In recognition of Firewood Month, Michigan’s Invasive Species Program is taking a few minutes to unpack some firewood facts to help you make safe firewood choices to protect Michigan’s trees and forests.

Heating a home or enjoying a cozy evening by the fire is a great way to repurpose dead trees, but we often don’t think about what killed them.

Invasive insects like emerald ash borer or fungi like oak wilt can kill even healthy trees.

Other trees succumb to environmental conditions like drought, overcrowding or storm damage. Once a tree is weakened, it can become home to a host of insects and fungi that often remain in the wood even after it has been cut.

That means dead wood is often alive with harmful insects and diseases that can be transported to new locations on or in firewood.