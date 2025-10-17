Aluminum Extrusion Market CAGR to be at 5.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $115.59 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aluminum Extrusion Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Aluminum Extrusion Market?

The size of the aluminum extrusion market has consistently increased over recent years. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%, it is estimated to expand from $92.34 billion in 2024 to $94.24 billion in 2025. The augmentation during the historic period has resulted from the expansion of emerging markets, increased use of aluminum in the construction sector, and the surging need for lightweight and resilient extruded products.

In the coming years, the aluminum extrusion market is projected to experience robust expansion, growing to $115.59 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth during the forecasted period can be credited to several factors such as government backing, the surge in global population and urbanization, a rise in demand for automotive applications, and an increased need for aluminum in the packaging sector. Some key trends anticipated in this period include the adoption of artificial intelligence, strategic collaborations and acquisitions, product novelty, and the inauguration of new production facilities.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Aluminum Extrusion Market?

One of the primary factors fueling the growth of the market is the rise in the construction of eco-friendly buildings. These green buildings are known for their environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and minimal carbon emissions. Aluminum plays a significant role in this green construction trend due to its unique properties. Its durability, recyclability, resistance to corrosion, lightness, and malleability make it ideal for sustainable architecture. For example, as of July 2024, the Ministry of National Development's Singapore-based Building and Construction Authority stated that by the end of 2022, around 55% of buildings in Singapore have adopted green methods, showing strong progress towards the objective of having 80% green buildings by 2030. Moreover, the BCA is looking to achieve an energy efficiency improvement of 80% in top-tier green buildings by 2030. Therefore, the growing construction of green buildings will increase the demand for aluminum extrusions.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Aluminum Extrusion Market?

Major players in the Aluminum Extrusion include:

• Norsk Hydro ASA

• UACJ Corporation

• Constellium N. V.

• Kaiser Aluminum

• Hindalco Industries Ltd.

• Tredegar Corp. (Bonnell Aluminum, Co., Ltd.)

• Arconic Corporation

• Jindal Aluminium Limited

• Gulf Extrusion Co LLC

• QALEX

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aluminum Extrusion Sector?

Firms in the aluminum extrusion market are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the extrusion process, which leads to a reduction in material waste and an improvement in product quality. AI also plays a crucial role in spotting defects in extruded components, thereby reducing the need for physical inspection and boosting quality control. To illustrate, in April 2023, ASCONA, a German company that develops optical profile measuring systems for the aluminum, plastics, and rubber industries, in collaboration with D-CUBE, a tech company situated in Greece, unveiled a comprehensive solution for in-line surface inspection of aluminum profiles. Promex CYRUS, an AI-based system, is capable of detecting a variety of surface anomalies in real-time, no matter the form, volume, and size of the extruded profile strands, translating them into pertinent warning alerts. This comprehensive cloud-based solution records the surface inspection data for each production line in one or more extrusion lines, presenting a plethora of advantages for different departments such as plant management, quality assurance, extrusion management, maintenance management, and technology management.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aluminum Extrusion Market Report?

The aluminum extrusion market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Mill Finished, Anodized, Powder Coated

2) By Alloy Type: 1000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 2000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 3000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 4000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 5000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 6000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 7000 Series Aluminum Alloy

3) By End-Use: Building And Construction, Transportation, Machinery And Equipment, Consumer Durables, Electrical, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Mill Finished: Standard Mill Finish, Custom Mill Finish

2) By Anodized: Clear Anodized, Color Anodized

3) By Powder Coated: Standard Powder Coating, Custom Color Powder Coating

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Aluminum Extrusion Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led in the global market for aluminum extrusion. The report on the aluminum extrusion market includes diverse regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

