Training package rollout and new uni course for pharmacists to deliver more healthcare options

The Malinauskas Labor Government is rolling out a comprehensive training package – alongside a brand-new university course – to upskill pharmacists to deliver a much broader range of healthcare services for South Australians from next year, instead of having to book into a busy GP clinic.

Government subsidies of up to $8,500 are available this month for pharmacists to apply for to undertake additional post-graduate training to enable them to expand the range of healthcare services they can deliver.

One option for training will be a brand-new university course being offered locally for the first time from next year.

The full raft of extra conditions that pharmacists will be able to assess or treat has also been finalised and includes ear infections, Shingles, school sores, wound management, gastro, acne, reflux and muscle and joint pain.

Subsidies will be available for more than 120 pharmacists and will cover up to 50 per cent of course fees for the extra qualification.

Pharmacists in metropolitan areas will be eligible for $7,000 in subsidies, and pharmacists in rural areas will be eligible for $8,500 of support, to accommodate extra travel requirements. Pharmacists working in remote areas will also be eligible for additional funding to cover the costs of locums when they are required to travel, to ensure no disruption to community services.

It builds on the success of other pharmacy initiatives introduced by the Malinauskas Labor Government to provide more timely healthcare options for South Australians including delivering four 24/7 pharmacies at Norwood, Salisbury Plain, Clovelly Park and Hallett Cove, which have now helped more than 400,000 customers after-hours since opening.

The Government is extending the contracts for these 24/7 pharmacy locations for another year, allowing them to continue into the future.

The expansion of the scope of pharmacist practice will complement existing primary care services such as GPs and increase the choice and access for patients seeking care including where other services are limited or not open. It will also reduce pressure on busy GP practices and on the health system more broadly, including emergency departments.

Regulatory changes for these reforms are set to be in place by the end of the year – meaning that pharmacists who are already appropriately trained and authorised will be able to start delivering these extra services from early 2026.

Some pharmacists in South Australia may have already completed a relevant post-graduate certificate interstate.

Adelaide University, which opens in 2026 following the merger of UniSA and the University of Adelaide, will support the Government to increase access to quality healthcare options by offering a new post-graduate course in pharmacist prescribing.

This course is presently going through external accreditation processes, and training providers, including Adelaide University, will be able to submit their courses for SA Health approval before the end of 2025.

Adelaide University is the only South Australian university currently offering pharmacy programs. The proposed new course has been designed to align with the regulatory and legislative framework for pharmacist authorisation and clinical guidelines underpinning the new expanded scope of practice.

It is intended the Graduate Certificate in Pharmacist Prescribing will commence in Semester 1 2026.

The changes build upon the successful outcomes in South Australia from pharmacists delivering immunisation services, re-supplying the oral contraceptive pill, and offering advice and treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women aged 18-64. Data shows that metropolitan hospital presentations for women with UTIs have reduced by 27 per cent in the first year since the pharmacy services began.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

We are giving South Australians more options to get the healthcare they need, when and where they need it, close to home.

It’s better for them and for the health system.

We’ve now finalised and are rolling out a comprehensive training package to allow local pharmacists to assess and treat a whole range of extra conditions like ear infections, Shingles, wound management, gastro, acne and reflux.

We’re also providing subsidies to cover half the cost of the post-grad course that pharmacists will be required to do.

It builds on the success of our four 24/7 pharmacies which have now supported more than 400,000 South Australians with after-hours visits.

Attributable to SA Health Chief Pharmacist Naomi Burgess

Our pharmacists are highly skilled health professionals and have shown that they can do more through expanding their roles in South Australia’s healthcare system, supporting patients seeking health advice and expert care early.

We expect many will be enthusiastically taking advantage of the opportunity to further expand their scope of practice to further support their communities.

We know that the expertise of community pharmacists including those at the 24/7 sites and through programs such as immunisation and UTI Services are already preventing unnecessary visits to the emergency department.

South Australians can take comfort in knowing that in addition to their GP or the local hospital, their trusted local pharmacy is available as a convenient healthcare option for them and their families at times of need.

Attributable to Adelaide University Provost and Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Joanne Cys

The post graduate certificate in pharmacy prescribing to be offered at Adelaide University from next year will ensure graduates can safely and effectively assess and treat a wide range of primary health conditions.

Adelaide University is proud to work in partnership with the Department for Health and Wellbeing and South Australia’s Chief Pharmacist to provide high-quality education meeting the health needs of the South Australian community.