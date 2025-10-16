First residents move in to brand new Prospect community

Release date: 16/10/25

The first residents have moved in, a large public park has opened and a premium selection of homes has gone on sale at the Malinauskas Labor Government’s Prospect Corner development in one of Adelaide’s most sought-after suburbs.

The 2.6-hectare estate on the corner of Churchill and Regency Road at Prospect, delivered by Renewal SA, has reached a major milestone, with the handover of the first seven townhouses to their new owners this month.

The new residents moving in coincides with the opening of a large central park at the heart of the estate named Payinthi Reserve.

The largest of three parks to be delivered at Prospect Corner, it features a kickabout lawn, playground, all-weather shelters, BBQ facilities, edible gardens and an urban gym, designed by GD Studia and built by Outside Ideas.

From this weekend, even more people will have the opportunity to live on the doorstep of Payinthi Reserve, with Renewal SA launching a range of townhouses to market, some of which are park facing.

The north-facing residences, to be built by Buildtec Group, will be delivered turn-key ready inside and out, with landscaping, fencing, paths and driveways all included.

Across three styles, the homes feature a two-car garage, open-plan kitchen, living and dining with balconies overlooking the park on the first floor, and bedrooms on the upper level.

The release includes a mix of two- and three-bedroom options. Each main bedroom comes with an ensuite, large built-in wardrobe and park views.

All homes in this release include energy-efficient kitchen appliances, stone benchtops, premium floor coverings and a range of colour schemes and upgrades for buyers to personalise their home.

From this Sunday, prospective residents will be able to explore what Prospect Corner has to offer with the opening of Renewal SA’s new display home at 65 Payinthi Drive.

The display home will be open on Saturdays from 10am until 2pm or by appointment and operated by sales agents Taarnby Real Estate on behalf of Renewal SA.

Due for completion in 2028, Prospect Corner, located just a three-minute drive from Prospect Road and a short walk from Islington Train Station, will deliver 208 new homes including 108 townhouses and two apartment buildings with a total of 100 apartments.

The first of the two apartment buildings is targeting completion in December 2025 while the second is expected to be completed in April 2026.

Renewal SA is targeting at least 55% affordable housing for Prospect Corner through townhouse sales and apartment rentals.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

A piece of land that has lay vacant for decades is now a community with residents and a central park – with even more homes being built over the next few years.

Prospect Corner is an excellent example of urban renewal making our suburbs more vibrant while injecting crucial housing supply into the market.

It is great to see young people able to buy an affordable home in one of Adelaide’s most sought-after suburbs.

Prospective residents will be able to visualise living at Prospect Corner through the new display home which is now open.

Attributable to Mayor Matt Larwood, City of Prospect

This is not just another development, it is the creation of a whole new community and we’re looking forward to welcoming these new families to the City of Prospect.

It’s important that we provide a range of quality accommodation styles including affordable housing. The combination of apartment living alongside parks and reserves will deliver an enviable lifestyle.

Prospect Corner is a stone’s throw from our vibrant Village Heart allowing residents to embrace inner suburban living. Being adjacent to both train and bus routes also means the city is only a matter of minutes away.

We’re proud to acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the Kaurna people, by giving the reserves and roads Kaurna inspired names.