Ultra Tune franchisee prohibited following apprentice safety issues

A seven-month investigation into an Ultra Tune franchisee, has led to that franchisee being banned from taking on apprentices or trainees for failing to provide a safe and appropriate working environment.

SLM Ginger Pty Ltd and SLM Ginger Trading Pty Ltd are prohibited from employing apprentices or trainees in South Australia.

Mr Scott Thornton, sole director of these companies and of SLAM Gingar Pty Ltd,

trading as UltraTune Unley, has been declared a prohibited employer under the South Australian Skills Act 2008.

The investigation undertaken by the South Australian Skills Commission found the companies were in serious breach of its obligations and therefore deemed unsuitable to continue as a registered employer, having repeatedly failed to provide adequate training or supervision for their apprentices.

The matter came to light after a Skills Commission workplace inspection in November 2024 revealed two apprentices working unsupervised while Mr Thornton was interstate on holiday.

Registered employers are obligated to deliver and support the full range of on-job and off-job training required for apprentices or trainees to become competent in their selected trade or vocation.

Since becoming a registered employer in December 2010, the employer had entered into 17 training contracts with only six apprentices successfully completing their training.

Two remaining training contracts were terminated following the prohibition, with those apprentices offered support by the Commission to continue their training with other employers.

A further three apprentices engaged by the employer have been removed and supported to find alternative employment.

The ban is ongoing and not time limited.

As part of the National Skills Agreement, the South Australian Skills Commission received $5m to invest in compliance and extra supports for apprentices and trainees. This had led to an increase in more than 230 per cent of compliance investigations from 2024-2025 compared with the previous period – 106 compared to 32.

The Skills Commission has also recently declared Chop Chopp’s Barber Shop and its owner, Ms Celine Kaponias, prohibited after it also failed to meet its employer obligations by repeatedly leaving apprentices to work unsupervised.

These actions follow the prohibition of Domino’s Pizza franchisee Team Van Diemen SA Pty Ltd in January 2025, after trainees were found to have received little or no off-job training.

This action demonstrates the Skills Commission’s strengthened regulatory functions to protect and support South Australian apprentices and trainees, leading to over 100 employers investigated during the 2024-25 financial year.

The investigations, which include unannounced workplace site visits, are designed to proactively identify and address potential compliance issues early, safeguarding the integrity of South Australia’s apprenticeship and traineeship system.

The Prohibited Employer Register is available on the Commission’s website:

Prohibited Employers - South Australian Skills Commission.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The Malinauskas Labor Government is committed to ensuring apprentices and trainees are supported in safe workplaces.

This is a clear case where the employer failed to act in the best interests of its apprentices, and the South Australian Skills Commission has taken the action.

There are about 12,000 registered employers in South Australia, with the majority meeting their obligations. However, it is crucial to take strong action against those who are not doing the right thing. Otherwise, we can’t maintain the integrity of our training system.

Attributable to South Australian Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

The Skills Commission has the authority to enforce the obligations of all employers of apprentices and trainees, as well as Nominated Training Organisations.

Building on the work of our Apprentice and Trainee Training and Safety Committee, our enhanced compliance approach, including taking appropriate sanctions against non-compliant employers, enables the Commission to take prompt action to protect apprentices and trainees from exploitation and mistreatment.

The Commission is committed to safeguarding our apprentices and trainees, many of whom are aged between 16 and 21 years old, and inexperienced in the workplace.

In doing so, we are ensuring a skilled and thriving workforce for South Australia's future.

Attributable to Motor Trade Association SA/NT CEO Darrell Jacobs

In the midst of an industry skills shortage crisis, we cannot afford to short-change the trade development of apprentices.

Training, supervision and safety are paramount. Employers and training providers have clear responsibilities to keep apprentices safe and to support them to become the qualified technicians we so desperately need.