Scalenut Launches AI Recommendations to Help Brands Rank on ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Beyond

Scalenut launches AI-powered Recommendations to help brands boost visibility and citations across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google, and other discovery platforms.

GEO Watchtower gave marketers the power to see how their brand is being represented across AI platforms. With Recommendations, we’re now giving them the playbook to improve it” — Mayank Jain

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalenut , the AI-powered GEO and content marketing platform, today announced the release of Recommendations under its GEO Watchtower module, a breakthrough feature designed to help brands act on insights and improve their visibility across discovery platforms, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google, and others.The addition of Recommendations marks a major step in Scalenut’s mission to help marketers not just track performance in AI-driven search, but also take precise, actionable steps to enhance their ranking, relevance, and brand authority in the new era of generative discovery.“GEO Watchtower gave marketers the power to see how their brand is being represented across AI platforms. With Recommendations, we’re now giving them the playbook to improve it” said Mayank Jain, Co-founder at Scalenut. “This bridges the gap between visibility and action helping brands rise higher and stay relevant in generative search.”The Next Frontier of Digital VisibilityAs AI chatbots and discovery engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google’s AI Overviews reshape how users find information, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is fast becoming the next evolution of SEO. Traditional ranking metrics no longer tell the full story, visibility now extends into AI-generated answers, citations, and contextual brand mentions.Scalenut’s GEO Watchtower, launched earlier this year, gave marketers the first-ever lens into how their brand appears across these new-age platforms. With the latest upgrade, the platform now goes further using AI-driven analysis to deliver precise recommendations that help teams optimize for discovery, trust, and authority.From Monitoring to Action: Inside Scalenut RecommendationsThe new Recommendations engine transforms GEO Watchtower from a visibility tracker into an AI-guided optimization system. It translates monitoring data into actionable guidance enabling marketers to make meaningful improvements in their brand presence across platforms.Key capabilities include:Actionable Insights for AI VisibilityGet tailored recommendations to improve brand mentions, topical authority, and discoverability on generative engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.Multi-Platform Discovery OptimizationIdentify performance gaps and content opportunities across traditional search and conversational AI ecosystems in one unified dashboard.Competitor & Category BenchmarkingCompare your brand’s visibility footprint against competitors and uncover strategies that drive higher inclusion and citation in AI-generated results.Content-Level RecommendationsReceive data-backed suggestions for improving on-page content, tone, and structure for LLM-based discoverability ensuring your brand is surfaced where users ask questions.“The evolution of search is no longer keyword-first; it’s context-first,” said Mayank Jain, Co-founder at Scalenut. “Our Recommendations engine helps marketers understand why their brand appears (or doesn’t appear) on AI platforms, and exactly what to do about it.”Why It Matters for Marketers and AgenciesWith the surge of AI-driven discovery tools, marketers face new challenges:Where does my brand appear in AI-generated results?What drives inclusion or omission in generative answers?How do I optimize content and authority for AI search?Scalenut’s latest update provides clarity and control over these questions enabling marketing teams to take proactive steps toward GEO readiness. For agencies, the Recommendations feature introduces a new layer of client reporting and optimization. Instead of merely tracking visibility, agencies can now deliver data-backed action plans to improve generative search performance helping brands stay ahead in an increasingly competitive discovery landscape.Part of the Expanding GEO StackThe Recommendations launch strengthens Scalenut’s growing GEO Stack, a unified suite built for the age of generative search.GEO Watchtower – Tracks how often and where a brand is cited across AI platforms.Social Upreach – Monitors and engages in high-signal UGC conversations that influence AI training data.GEO Core Tools – Powers prompt-based content creation, optimization, and authority building.Recommendations (New) – Converts data into clear next steps for improving visibility and citations.Together, these modules enable brands to measure, analyze, and act closing the loop between visibility tracking and AI-first optimization.Early Adopters and Industry ResponseEarly adopters across eCommerce, SaaS, finance, and education sectors are already leveraging the Recommendations engine to drive measurable improvement in AI visibility. Initial users report up to 35% increase in AI citations and faster inclusion in AI-generated responses across platforms. “Scalenut’s Recommendations have transformed how we approach content strategy,” said a beta user from a leading SaaS brand. “We can now see where our brand stands across ChatGPT and Perplexity, and take precise actions to improve it.”About ScalenutScalenut is the world’s first AI-native GEO platform built to help brands get cited, indexed, and surfaced across generative AI systems like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The platform provides an end-to-end GEO workflow combining prompt intelligence, citation analytics, UGC signal tracking, and LLM-optimized content creation. Trusted by over 100,000 marketers globally, Scalenut empowers businesses to win visibility and trust in the age of AI-driven discovery. Founded in 2020 by Mayank Jain, Gaurav Goyal, and Saurabh Wadhawan, Scalenut serves global brands including Remitly, PharmEasy, PropertyGuru and Snapdeal.Media Contact:Name: Saurabh WadhawanTitle: Co-founder & Chief Product OfficerEmail: saurabh@scalenut.comWebsite: www.scalenut.com

