Scalenut Launches AI Tools to Boost Visibility in Generative Search

Scalenut launches tools to boost AI search visibility, track brand mentions in LLMs, and engage in UGC to help marketers thrive in generative search.

AI engines are quickly becoming the new gatekeepers of online discovery. With this release, we're helping brands adapt and thrive in that reality.” — Mayank Jain

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalenut , an AI-powered SEO and content marketing platform, today announced the launch of two powerful new tools: GEO Watchtower and Social Upreach, to help marketers stay visible, relevant, and cited across AI-driven search ecosystems.The launch marks Scalenut’s most significant product expansion to date. It also reflects the company's growing focus on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), a framework designed to help businesses optimize content for discovery, trust, and visibility across platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity."This isn't just another SEO update; it's a foundational shift in how we think about digital visibility," said Mayank Jain, Co-founder at Scalenut. "AI engines are quickly becoming the new gatekeepers of online discovery. With this release, we're helping brands adapt and thrive in that reality."The AI Shift in Search BehaviorAs large language models (LLMs) and AI chatbots gain traction as information gateways, traditional SEO tactics, while still important, are no longer sufficient on their own. A survey by Scorpion, reported by Yahoo Finance , found that 83% of respondents consider AI-powered search tools more efficient than traditional search engines. Recognizing this shift early, Scalenut has spent the past year building an integrated suite of tools that go beyond keywords to help marketers win in a world of conversational AI.Scalenut Introduces New GEO Stack to Address AI Visibility GapsAs platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews become default sources for answers, many marketing teams are realizing a critical gap in their strategy. They lack visibility in generative search results. Unlike traditional SEO tools, which focus on Google rankings, most marketers lack insight into how their brand appears in AI-generated responses.To help address this emerging challenge, Scalenut has launched these new tools designed specifically for AI-first search environments:GEO WatchtowerTracks how often and where a brand is cited in AI-generated answers across AI platforms with GEO Watchtower. It provides visibility into citation trends, topic coverage, and competitor benchmarking. These are insights that traditional SEO dashboards don't offer.Social UpreachReddit and other open platforms feed directly into large language model training data. Social Upreach helps brands identify high-signal conversations and engage in them strategically, improving their presence in both social spaces and AI-generated outputs.These tools work together to give marketers the visibility, control, and strategic direction they need in a fast-changing AI search landscape. They help bridge the gap between traditional SEO and the new era of generative discovery."Search is evolving faster than most teams can keep up," added Mayank Jain. "Scalenut gives marketers clarity, actionability, and visibility in AI search."Upgraded GEO Core Tools for Intent-First OptimizationIn addition to these new products, Scalenut has enhanced its existing suite of tools, collectively called GEO Core, to further support prompt-based content strategy.Why It Matters?Scalenut’s latest release tackles three urgent challenges for marketing teams in the age of AI search.First, it helps brands track how and where they show up in AI-generated content. Second, it supports authority-building by making it easier to earn citations that matter to both Google and generative engines. Third, it improves engagement by tapping into high-signal conversations on platforms like Reddit — a key source of data for large language models.Instead of juggling multiple tools, teams can now manage AI visibility, content strategy, and user-generated content from a single platform.Early Adoption and Use CasesEarly adopters across SaaS, education, healthcare, and professional services have begun integrating the new GEO stack to improve brand discoverability and reputation. In industries where information accuracy and trust are paramount, Scalenut's tools provide critical visibility into how AI platforms represent their brand.Marketing teams can now move from reactive optimization to proactive content strategy. They can identify visibility gaps, plan prompt-aligned content, and monitor progress in real time.About ScalenutScalenut is the first AI-native GEO platform designed to help brands get cited, indexed, and surfaced across generative AI systems like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.The platform offers an end-to-end GEO workflow that includes prompt intelligence, citation analytics, UGC signal tracking, and LLM-optimized content creation. All of this is delivered through a unified system built for AI visibility and trust at scale.Founded in 2020 by Mayank Jain, Gaurav Goyal, and Saurabh Wadhawan, Scalenut serves over 100,000 marketers globally. Its clients include brands such as Snapdeal, PharmEasy, Foyr, Hubilo, and Mosaic Wellness.

